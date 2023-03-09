Te Whatu Ora reviewing all health data after ED mistake

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says officials will review all health data for errors after the mistake with ED wait times. (File photo)

Officials at Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand are urgently reviewing other data for mistakes after emergency department wait times were revealed to be inaccurate for Northland and the West Coast regions.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said it was only the public-facing data which had been incorrect and no decisions had been based on it. There had been an error in the spreadsheet and one of the two quality assurance checks didn’t happen.

Improving health data was a touchstone of the health reforms, which centralised hospital care and disestablished the 20 district health boards.

“People make mistakes with spreadsheets from time to time. I have asked Te Whatu Ora to improve the use of data overall,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Two 'tragic' whooping cough deaths lead to fears of community spread

* Millions of dollars' worth of measles vaccines among expired doses last year

* Naomi Ferguson named interim board chairperson of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ



STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Te Whatu Ora chairman Rob Campbell's comments on the National Party's Three Waters policy was "well outside" of a code of conduct for Crown entity board members.

The data covers how many people waited six hours or more in an emergency department across the country. Emergency departments have been under extreme pressure for years, as a result of understaffing and too-full wards, meaning there is nowhere to move patients to.

Verrall said the waiting times needed to come down and said staff were working under extremely difficult circumstances.

“I accept that it must have been extremely frustrating to the staff and emergency departments who saw those false comments attributed to me. I spend a lot of time going and talking to them to understand the true picture and I'm disappointed that didn't come across,” she said.

Te Whatu Ora officials were also finding out the shortfall of nurses, the health system’s largest workforce, she said.

“It’s another one of these data points I want prioritised,” she said.

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Margie Apa had apologised for the mistake and officials had apologised to Verrall directly, she said.

Dr Kate Allan, chair of the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine, said accurate data ensured funding and resources went to the right places.

But pressures in the emergency department had been building for decades. “Pointing fingers will not solve systemic issues,” she said.

The college, which is the peak body for emergency medicine, recommends at least 80% of discharged patients should depart the emergency department within four hours.

For people who require hospital admission, at least 90% of patients should be admitted to a hospital bed, out of the ED, within eight hours. It is delays in getting these admitted patients out of the ED that leads to delays for care for all patients and leads to ambulance ramping and diversions.

”The systemic pressures that lead to long waits for care have been building for decades and are not caused by any single factor or stakeholder, including Te Whatu Ora,” Allan said.

“Right now, across the motu, there are too many sick and injured people, and not enough resources – including hospital beds and community care – or trained staff for people to get the affordable and accessible healthcare they need, when and where they need it.”