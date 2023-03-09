National unveils build-to-rent policy it says will help solve housing crisis

Victoria Lane is the first base-isolated apartment building in Wellington, designed to withstand at 1-in-1000-year earthquake

National is promising to kick-start a build-to-rent market and open it up to institutional investors with a housing policy the party says would make a “substantive difference” to the housing crisis.

Build-to-rent developments are typically multi-unit developments within walking distance of transport links and other key amenities. Such developments are usually professionally managed and owned by investors who have shares, rather individual unite. They also usually offer tenants longer-term tenures.

National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said the policy wasn’t a “silver bullet” to the housing crisis, but would take some of the pressure off. The Property Council has estimated 25,000 additional homes could be built in the next 10 years if settings were changed.

”It will add to the rental supply,” he said. “We need both domestic and international capital to help us house kiwis.”

READ MORE:

* Build-to-rent sector 'needs Government action' to scale up

* New Auckland apartment complex aimed at renters

* Building a case for ‘build-to-rent’ developments



Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Build-to-rent developments are designed to offer longer-term leases, common spaces for occupants and a more "professionalised" approach from landlords. (File photo)

If elected, his party would change the Overseas Investment Act to treat overseas institutional investors – companies that invest money on behalf of others such as pension funds and credits unions – the same as retirement homes and student accommodation in the legislation.

He would also change the Income Tax Act to ensure that the developments are eligible for depreciation deductions like other commercial buildings.

There are a few build-to-rent developments around the country, although institutional landlordism would be a relatively new concept for New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Chris Bishop says the policy is not a silver bullet to the housnig crisis but will take some of the pressure off. (File photo)

Bishop said it gave tenants “the promise of well-managed homes for people who cannot afford to buy and are fed up with rogue landlords”.

Purpose-built blocks of rental homes are common in other countries such as the US, Germany and France, and the UK.

A report by commercial real estate firm JLL said government regulation and policy was holding back investors.

Bishop said his party also wanted to see more competitive land markets in and around cities, which he would have more to say on.