Big boost for OEs in UK with visa scheme changes set to benefit young Kiwis

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the expansion would mean “more young Brits and New Zealanders will have the opportunity to make lasting connections, develop their skills and make a significant contribution to their host country’s society.

The expansion to the working holiday visas between the UK and NZ will be rolled out mid-2023, allowing New Zealanders up to age 35 to work in the UK for three years.

New Zealand’s reciprocal scheme for those in the UK would also come into force in July, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Those from the UK in this country would be eligible to stay longer, Hipkins said, “adding to the pool of labour available to businesses”.

“The 4200 visa holders from the UK currently in New Zealand will now be able to extend their right to remain and work here for at least a year longer,” the PM said in a statement.

“The new conditions will also see the age of eligibility increase from 30 to 35 years, which will see greater numbers now eligible for the scheme, all of who have open work rights here now for up to three years under the changes.”

The UK Working Holiday Scheme let UK citizens aged 18-30 travel to and stay in New Zealand for up to 23 months and work for up to a year, while the UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme let New Zealand aged 18-30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

The visa changes were signalled early in negotiations during the UK-NZ free trade deal, before being agreed on last year.

The changes included a five-year age extension for both visas – going up to 35, extending the time people could stay in each country up to three years, and an extension to how long a person could work, letting the applicant work for the whole three-year stay.

Alberto Pezzali/AP The UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme will let New Zealand aged 18-30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

New Zealand would increase the cap for the UK working holiday scheme to 15,000 per year.

People already on the scheme or in the UK could apply for an extension mid-2023 to let them stay for three years. The UK scheme would change on June 29, while New Zealand’s would change on July 1.

“The changes we are announcing today will further strengthen the close ties between the UK and NZ, and benefit both countries economically, socially and culturally,” he said.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Iona Thomas said the changes would “open opportunities for even more young people in both countries to take advantage of the youth mobility scheme”.

“This will further strengthen the powerful people-to-people bond that already exists between us.”