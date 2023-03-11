National snaps politics right back to December

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

ANALYSIS: And then, all of a sudden, we were all transported back to December, but with a dose of weirdness injected into it.

By last December the Government looked tired. Each week was messy with Labour not having control of the narrative, with the central theme of the cost of living not being really talked about, and National was running the board.

All of a sudden it felt like we were back in late 2022 this week. Labour was talking about all of National’s issues and battling a bunch of fires that were messy. This week felt very much the same: National was talking primarily Labour consultants and government contractors, while at the same time Labour was fighting fires over Labour mates in the public service, dodgied up emergency department waitlist times, potential Chinese spies and the social insurance scheme, even though it was benched a few weeks ago.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits Thames with Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt.

By a mixture of good luck and good management, National once again had a good week.

That news was tempered by the fact that on Thursday afternoon the Taxpayers’ Union Curia Research Poll was released showing that in fact Labour had improved, the public were viewing Chris Hipkins favourably. This was unsurprising given that Christopher Luxon and National have basically been out of the news since the beginning of the year and that the Government has been a dealing with a crisis.

National also, curiously, decided it would go after the banks this week. Prompted along by comments from RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway who thought that a market study into the banking sector might be warranted. National decided, instead, to call for a “short, sharp” select committee inquiry into banking competition. Never mind that there is no particular evidence of a lack of competition (and no, the RBNZ chief economist’s musings to not qualify).

Now the banking sector is subject to a lot of regulation. It employs around 27,000 people and is really the sector that facilitates basically all economic activity. The majors banks return on equity is about at the middle of the NZX, but they are very big businesses so the profit number is much higher than other businesses. They also are big corporate taxpayers.

Insofar as there is a competition problem in the banking it is caused not by a lack of competition between banks (of which there is plenty), but the fact that people have to use the banking sector, so there is not really an option to opt out of banking and create competitive pressure in that way.

Based on the Government’s recent record there is precisely no evidence that a market study will achieve anything except create a lot of billable hours for the big four consulting firms, which National is also trying to crack down on.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff There are certainly worries for National. Christopher Luxon's personally popularity continues to be lower than National are comfortable with, writes Luke Malpass.

Instead, National, along with the Greens wants to have a show trial in which MPs in concerned-tilty-head mode get to grill bank CEOs on why they are making so much dosh and why they aren't thinking about ordinary people. It’s not really a truth-seeking exercise, but a chance for everyone to get on the 6pm news and its ever dwindling audience.

Nevertheless for National, it’s their chance to show that they are feeling the public’s pain. But it is worth remembering that Labour could turn this into a big proper inquiry, which may end up backfiring for the National Party. Labour has already been talking about the banks losing their ‘social licence’ to operate (not a real thing) and if encouraged too much by National could end up till the ground for more taxes on profitable businesses, such as banks.

Corporate taxes are always popular because it is the corporation writing the cheque, the incidence of any such tax actually falls on customers, employees and shareholders.

Labour is expected to, in the next two weeks, come back around it do the rest of its re-prioritisation, which will include Three Waters.

The year is going fast. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation was almost two months ago and the House only has about another six months to sit before rising for the election.

What has been surprising is just how quickly that politics has snapped back into normal transmission. Question Time this week was all over the place, with the National Party clearly deciding that attempting to tear down Labour is the best thing to do for the time-being.

The cost-of-living crunch is real and continues to be felt by households and the Government still hasn’t done an awful lot about it, in part, because there are limited things that it can do.

The entire issue is good for National which is going to concentrate, as one person told me on three words: economy, economy, economy.

Needless to say, after nearly two months of being dealt out of the news cycle the Nats were cock-a-hoop about how this week went.

But there are certainly worries for them. Luxon's personally popularity continues to be lower than National are comfortable with. The public is clearly tuned into Hipkins, but he will now have to deliver the different Government he promised.