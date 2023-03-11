Cyclone Gabrielle: Food, bedding and clothing grant hasn't increased in nearly 20 years

Ricardo Menendez-March from the Green Party is calling for the payments to be increased. (File photo)

The Ministry of Social Development has failed to raise the allowance it pays for food, bedding and clothing in an emergency for nearly two decades, leaving flood victims who have lost their homes and livelihoods the same budget they would’ve had in 2004.

The Labour Government has promised it is looking whether its hardship assistance payments, which Civil Defence payments are based on, are enough as part of its general welfare overhaul, and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said there was a “considerable amount of flexibility” in the payments.

However, Ricardo Menendez-March, the Green Party spokesperson for social development, said it was “negligence from successive governments” which he warned would leave people more vulnerable to loan sharks. His party has urgently called for the payment to be doubled.

“Not everybody will have access to foodbanks or charities and we should give people the agency to do what is right for their families,” he said.

READ MORE:

* The rapid ascent of Carmel Sepuloni, our first Pasifika deputy prime minister

* No penalties for owners of red-stickered homes who cannot pay their rates on time

* By the numbers: Why we need your support to raise money after Cyclone Gabrielle



Supplied A house in Pakowhai, Hawkes Bay, in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

“The most important thing we can do now is make things right.”

The maximum available for food and clothing for through the Civil Defence payment in 2004 was $400 for a single person, $600 for a married couple, $900 for a parent or couple with up to two children, and $1100 for a parent or couple with more than three children.

These same rates are now being offered to victims of Cyclone Gabrielle, despite much higher costs for food and other essential items. The inflation rate is the highest it has been in more than three decades.

A typical grocery shop which cost $400 in 2004 would’ve been worth $655 at the end of last year, according to the Reserve Bank. However, clothing of the same value would only cost $412.

“It hasn’t been updated in almost 20 years when clearly the cost for everything has significantly increased,” Menendez-March said.

Sepuloni, in an emailed statement, said the Civil Defence Payment for accommodation increased every year, but the grant for food, clothing and bedding was equal to twice the rate of regular hardship assistance, which has not increased since 2013.

A spokesperson for her office confirmed the information came from the Ministry of Social Development; however, the Ministry did not clarify why it hadn’t been updated since 2004.

Further data from the Ministry of Social Development shows Māori and women have applied for urgent assistance at higher rates than others.

Of the 220,584 Civil Defence payment applications granted by Sunday, 105,759 – nearly half – were made by Māori, compared with 65,379 for New Zealand European, 42,819 for Pacific peoples, and 6,684 for people who identify as Asian. The rest were Middle Eastern, Latin American or African, or didn’t specify.

So far, more than $59.21 million has been paid out to 105,258 people.

Ministry of Social Development group general manager client service support, George Van Ooyen, said approval rates were similar across all demographic groups. People can choose more than one ethnicity, and may make more than one application.

”The Civil Defence Payment is designed to get financial support out to those affected in an emergency event quickly. We assess all requests for support on a case-by-case basis and encourage our staff to have good conversations with those contacting us to establish their needs,” he said.