Labour-Greens ahead in latest political poll, as Hipkins' popularity continues to rise

Labour and the Green Party are ahead in the latest political poll, edging out National and ACT, while new prime minister Chris Hipkins’ popularity continues to rise.

The two biggest parties both saw a drop in support, making way for a sizeable jump for the Greens after a series of climate change-related extreme weather events.

In the 1News Kantar Public Poll, released on Monday, Labour was on 36%, down 2 compared to the January poll, while National also took a fall of 3 percentage points to 34%.

Comparatively, the Green Party took a 4 percentage point jump up to 11%, while ACT also rose by 1 to 11%.

Crucially, it would mean if the poll was reflected at the next election, National and ACT would not be able to form a government.

Translated to seats, Labour and the Green Party would have 60 seats together, needing 61 to form a government. Te Pāti Māori, should it go with Labour and the Greens, would bring another 3 to the table.

National and ACT would have 57 seats together, unable to take power.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also rose further in the preferred PM rankings, jumping up by 4 percentage points to 27%, while National Party leader Christopher Luxon fell 5 percentage points to 17%.

NZ First was on 3%, Te Pāti Māori was on 3% and 13% of those polled did not know or refused to answer.

ACT leader David Seymour was on 6% as preferred PM, NZ First leader Winston Peters was on 3%, while former PM Jacinda Ardern was on 2%.

Seats in Parliament based on results

Labour – 46 (36%)

National – 43 (34%)

ACT – 14 (11%)

Green Party – 14 (11%)

Te Pāti Māori - 3 (3%)

The poll of 1002 voters was conducted by phone and online from March 4 to 8, with the maximum sampling error +/-3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.