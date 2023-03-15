Does Jacinda Ardern's 'Christchurch Call' online hate project have a future now she's leaving politics?

Jacinda Ardern’s Christchurch Call – ambitious and world-leading work to stamp out online extremism and hate - is “unfit for purpose” and can no longer keep people safe, a leading researcher says.

Ardern got big tech companies and powerful world leaders on board with the Christchurch Call – a plan to stem the flow of violent extremism online – in the wake of the Mosque terror attacks on March 15, 2019.

But a change in leadership, lack of political will and “significantly” changed online landscape means the Call is unable to respond to issues Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa​ a researcher from the Disinformation Project, described as “unimaginable” four years ago.

“It’s an open question as to how the Call is going to remain relevant in the post pandemic misinformation world,” he said.

The Call focussed on the major social media platforms, such as Facebook, which facilitated a new level of horror during New Zealand’s worst mass murder in modern history as the site where the March 15 gunman livestreamed his murders.

The very nature of these massive platforms makes policing them difficult – even by their owners. YouTube and Twitter, which have signed up to the Call and its pledges, still enable the spread of violence and hate-fuelled ideology. However, when asked, these sites will remove fake or harmful content.

But where the signature project will be left after Ardern, the face of the global leadership around the issue, leaves politics entirely on April 14 isn’t clear.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern was the global face of the Christchurch Call. (File photo)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has paid lip service to it, but the Opposition parties demonstrate little enthusiasm. On top of this, online hate has become a much more pervasive issue.

Hattotuwa said the Call has been “instrumental” in holding tech companies accountable, and for strengthening processes to stop violence and misinformation.

But alternative social media sites such as Telegram, and Rumble, have provided new ways to share violence and extremism, and embed false and misleading information into people’s lives and communities. Many have no interest in moderation or regulation.

At home, this newer form of misinformation and disinformation which helped fuel the three-week anti-government protest and Parliament occupation last February has faded from headlines as a result of weather disasters and the sharpened cost of living. But Hattotuwa said there was always little domestic interest in the issue.

Supplied Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa researches online extremism and violence.

The Call’s ability to protect New Zealanders from harm has been “severely reduced” he said, and it's relevance in a post-pandemic world where misinformation was commonplace also isn’t clear.

“The Call is very explicitly dealing with things like the livestream of the killer and addressing how social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube and Google can minimise and better respond to hate, hurt and harm,” he said.

“The landscape is just so fundamentally different today - in large part driven by what happened during the pandemic.”

The Call established an emergency response protocol, which was tested during the New Lynn terror attack and again during the Parliament occupation, when an alternative media outlet tried to share a foreign-made conspiracy video about the March 15 terror attack.

But new instant messaging sites such as Telegram, which protesters used to coordinate the occupation, or video sharing sites like Rumble, used by the far-right, have no oversight and were home to the “most extreme gore” which he said was worse than what he studied during and after the Sri Lankan civil war.

“None of these are remotely connected to the Christchurch Call, and they stand for unbridled free speech.”

Now, the Call needed to be “rethought of and reconceptualised”, he said.

Hipkins said Ardern may play an ongoing role outside of politics.

But National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said it hadn’t looked into whether the Call had been a success, nor did it have any of its own policies to combat violent extremism, disinformation and misinformation.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said it was up to social media giants to regulate violence and extremism, and that this was in its best interests ”because no one wants it”.

However, the majority of content people encounter and view online is curated by algorithms in some form, and it can lead people into extremism.

GOUVERNMENT DE LA REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE Jacinda Ardern urged tech leaders to take more responsibility during her speech at the Christchurch Call summit in Paris. (Video first published on May 16, 2019)

Security agencies believe disinformation is one of the biggest threats to both democracy and national security, is further driving social divisions, and leads to radicalisation and violence. The agencies’ ability to respond to the growing number of such security threats is being tested, and compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Understanding how algorithms work was the first project under the Call, which Ardern announced with co-founder and French president Emmanuel Macron in 2022, with backing from Twitter, which is sharing its data for the project, Microsoft, and the US Government.

Andrew Trask, from OpenMined, the company working on the project to understand how algorithms work, is still optimistic despite the huge upheaval at Twitter and in spite of Elon Musk’s moves to reshape the future of the social media site away from the Christchurch Call’s vision.

“It is a really important precedent,” he said. “It is a watershed moment in the field of ethics research.”

Defence Minister Andrew Little, who is the lead coordinating minister for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques, said the Call had achieved a “huge amount” by getting big tech and governments around the table on the issue.

“They [social media companies] need to accept responsibility and moral responsibility for the fact that their companies are platforms that are capable of disinformation, misinformation, of peddling hate speech. The owners and the operators of those things need to take responsibility for how they run the algorithms.”

But Hottutawa was incredulous at the notion Musk’s work since his arrival at Twitter hadn’t impaired the project, and said he was not a “good faith” partner.

“It’s [Twitter] now governed by hate, hurt and harm. Every person that the Call was working with at Twitter has been fired - there is no one left. There is no internal oversight or interest in doing that work. The trust and safety has gone.”

New Zealanders academic and journalists on the site have been targeted by a “daily tsunami” of abuse, which he said can be pegged to Musk’s acquisition of the site.

The Call also runs the risk of acting as a “reputational laundromat” for leaders clearly acting against its ethos, he said.

India’s Narendra Modi, prime minister of the world’s largest democracy, has presided over rising tensions with the country’s Muslim minority, against whom he has been accused of discrimination and where big tech companies have proliferated anti-Muslim hate, yet he has signed up to its pledges.

As has President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos, whose power grab benefited from social media campaigns with blurred the lines between fact and fiction.

Where political parties, including Labour, intend to take a policy so much associated with Ardern is also unclear, especially when her leadership has proven to be polarising to some of the voting public. She did not struggle to get high-level support for the call, but this is not the crux of the issue, Hattutowa said.

“The problem is not getting governments to sign up to it but getting them to do what needs to be done.”