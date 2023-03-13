Stuart Nash says new recruits and gear will keep police on top of crime spike

Stuart Nash says police are having to spend too much time dealing with mental health and well-being cases.

New Police Minister Stuart Nash insists police have what they need to respond to every incident, as reported crime reaches a five-year-high.

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell has criticised Labour over its record on crime, saying the Government has succeeded only in being able to change police ministers.

He highlighted a 39% rise in retail crime over the past year.

“Retail crime levels are going from bad to worse. In 2022, a startling 292 retail crime incidents were recorded every single day – up from 140 per day in 2018,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Claims of cyclone crime spike a 'political football', cops at coalface say

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Chris Hipkins denies outbreak of lawlessness in Hawke’s Bay

* 'What about us?' Dairy owners say police crime prevention initiative ignores them



The latest police data on victimisations, showing all reports of crime, showed almost 28,000 reports in January – up from 24,000 the year before.

Police say crime data has increased, in part, due to it being easier to report crime – via the non-urgent 105 number and website.

Nash acknowledged there had been a spike in everyday retail crime as well as more violent attacks on frontline retail and service staff.

“You may be seeing an escalation in thuggery, but what I can promise you is every single one of those crimes, police investigate, and they get the perpetrators, and they put them in front of the right form of intervention,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Stuart Nash says there are enough police officers to respond to an increase in crime. (File photo)

He said he was confident there were enough police officers to respond to every report of crime.

“We have increased police numbers by 1600. We’re going to get that up by 1800 in June. That is the largest increase in police numbers in the history of the police service,” he said.

While Mitchell focused on an increase in retail crime, over the weekend Auckland saw a violent attack on another frontline worker, a bus driver, who was stabbed on Saturday night.

The Tramways Union said he was stabbed while trying to defend himself from an attempted robbery.

Asked if police needed to provide more regular patrols on public transport, Nash said he would ensure police were resourced to do whatever they deemed necessary.

He said whether to deploy police onto buses and trains was an operational question, best directed to the assistant commissioner.

He said he expected police to respond to every report of crime, including more low-level shoplifting events.

“Police are out there investigating every crime,” Nash said.

However, he said he was concerned that police were being called on for a greater range of issues than before.

He said mental health issues were taking up a lot of police time and he wanted other interventions to step in before police had to become involved. He also said he wanted to focus on preventing retail crime.

“If there’s a store that’s been ramraided or had aggravated robberies, we will work with that store to put interventions in place – which we will pay for at least a significant portion of – to ensure workers are safe.”

Mitchell said the retail interventions, such as fog cannons, were only a “band-aid” solution.