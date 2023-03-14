Where political parties sit on teacher pay and conditions as thousands prepare to strike

Thousands of teachers are preparing to leave the classroom and strike on Thursday for better pay and conditions.

Stuff went to political parties on their stance on the strike and what they would put on the table for teachers.

Labour

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins encouraged teachers and the Ministry of Education “to get back around the table”.

“The pay increases that teachers have already seen under this government doubled what they received under the nine years of the previous government,” Hipkins said.

“It does show that we value teachers and that does show that we're willing to work with them to address the issues that they're grappling with.”

National

National leader Christopher Luxon said they would have more details about its education policy in the coming weeks.

“They're in the middle of (negotiations), the Ministry of Education and teachers, and we're not party to that. We don't have an understanding what's going on.”

The party’s education spokesperson Erica Stanford said National was committed to raising teachers’ pay every pay round.

“National is focused on removing the wasteful spending from backroom bloat and redirect it urgently to meet frontline needs,” she said.

Stanford said the Ministry of Education under Labour had spent more “yet educational outcomes have gone backwards”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Chris Luxon and education spokesperson Erica Stanford. She says National is committed to raising teachers’ pay every pay round.

ACT

ACT said the upcoming strike was “what happens when you have a rigid, centrally-planned wage structure”.

Education spokesperson Chris Baillie said it “shouldn’t be up to politicians to decide class sizes”.

“Our job should be to reduce paperwork and bureaucracy that fills up so much of teachers’ time.

“What’s important is paying teachers more based on their contribution to the school and to the students’ learning rather than their contribution to the union.”

The Green Party

The Green Party agreed with everything the teachers were asking for.

Education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono​ said the Government “can’t keep short-changing teachers”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party education spokesperson Teanau Tuiono said he supported the teachers’ decision to strike.

He said the Green Party supported the teachers’ decision to strike, adding teachers and unions would not have come to the decision lightly.

“You’ve got a plethora of issues... and the government needs to step up.”

“Pay teachers fairly.”

Tuiono said there needed to be recognition of the pressure put on teachers by high classroom numbers.

Te Pāti Māori

A spokesperson for Te Pāti Māori said it “wholeheartedly backed the teachers striking for fair pay and better working conditions”.

“That means paying teachers what they are worth, reducing class sizes, giving teachers adequate sick leave, and resourcing schools to be able to provide wraparound support for students with learning differences.”

“We would also ensure that Māori medium education, from kōhanga to kura kaupapa, wharekura and whare wānanga, is funded equal to their mainstream equivalent.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa Vice President Mark Potter says pay is falling behind and large class sizes also must be addressed.

Union response

President of NZEI Te Riu Roa Mark Potter said very few politicians understood what it was like to work in the classroom and be on the front line of education.

He said the “reluctance to address the issues is a clear demonstration of that”.

“We need all politicians to come together in a consistent, evidence-based approach that would support the best education for children”.

Potter said pay for teachers was falling behind inflation and other professions, and reducing large class sizes was one aspect “we really, really want to see changed”.

“That will mean more teachers for the children.”

Post Primary Teachers' Association acting president Chris Abercrombie said some politicians “​may need a wee bit more education themselves about the reality of being in education“.

They had been in negotiations for almost a year before the decision to take strike action.

”We’re optimistic this will yield some change but disappointed we have to do it. No one wants to engage in industrial action, but we want a settle.”

What is on the table

Primary teachers:

A second offer from the Government to primary teachers included a $4000 increase to salaries from December 2022, and a further 3% or $2000 (the higher figure) to salaries from December this year.

There would also be a one-off $750 for NZEI union members and another $500 for all teachers on December 1, both pro-rata. There would be an increase to release time for teachers. The increases and one-off payments would apply for kindergarten teachers as well.

There was also changes to sick leave and an increase to the time teachers are released from the classroom for planning and reporting.

Secondary teachers:

The Ministry of Education offer to secondary teachers was $4,000 right away and $2,000 after 12 months.

Abercrombie said the offer would bring a 6.3% rise over two years for most secondary teachers.