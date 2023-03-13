Cost of living: Benefits, including pensions and student allowances, to rise

The Government will increase main benefits, including pensions, and student allowances by 7.22% to keep up with inflation from April 1.

Superannuation will increase by more than $100 a fortnight for a couple, or $66.86 for a person living alone.

A family on a benefit with children will get an extra $40.86, and a sole parent $31.83 a week.

Childcare Assistance income thresholds will increase from April 1.

Mā te Kāwanatanga ngā takuhe matua e hiki, tāe rā anō ki ngā penihana, me ngā kopa iti ā-ākonga mā te 7.22% e ōrite ai ki te tāmi ahupūtea hei te 1 o Āperira.

Koni atu i te $100 i ia rua wiki te rahinga ake o te Pūtea Penihana ki te tokorua, me te $66.86 ki te tangata kotahi.

Me he whānau me ngā tamariki e whai takuhe ana, ka $40.86 anō te whiwhinga, ā, me he mātua takitahi, ka $31.83 i ia wiki.

Ka hīkina ake hoki ngā taumata whiwhinga pūtea mō te Tokonga Manaaki Tamariki hei te 1 o Āperira.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday the package will help about 1.4 million people as costs for everyday items continue to skyrocket.

“The package of bread and butter support we are announcing today will help people who are really feeling the bite from the rise in the cost of living,” he said.

Benefits are adjusted every year. Last year, main benefits were linked to the average wage when wages were rising faster than inflation. Hipkins said it was a practical solution to ensure those being supported by the Government didn’t fall behind.

“However with global cost of living pressures, Cabinet has this year agreed to provide additional support to this group by increasing main benefits by 7.22% in line with inflation.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the changes after his weekly meeting with Cabinet on Monday.

Under National, benefits were linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the changing price of goods and services, and is a measure of inflation.

The CPI rose by 7.22% in the year to December while the net average wage, against which main benefits are indexed, rose by 6.24%.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said about 10,000 more children will also be covered by childcare assistance.

This was through the Childcare Subsidy (7400) and the OSCAR subsidy (2900) which helps with out of school care costs.

Households will get an extra $4 in their Best Start Payments, boosting it to $69 a week, and an extra $9 for the eldest child rate of the Family Tax Credit lifting it to $136 per week.

Jobseeker support only increased between 8% and 18% in a year, from the past July to April 1.