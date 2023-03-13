Policy purge: Chris Hipkins cuts a swathe of once trumpeted Government projects

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is jettisoning a swathe of Government projects and bills which were once heralded as important Labour policies, many relating to the environment and transport.

During his post-Cabinet news conference on Monday, Hipkins announced a large list of policies the Government once said would be hugely important for New Zealand to reach its climate targets and to reduce waste.

The transport policies to be scrapped include:

The Clean Car Upgrade Scheme. This “cash for clunkers” scheme would pay households to get rid of their inefficient cars and buy new cars. Hipkins said cancelling the policy would save $586 million.

The social leasing car scheme. A statement from the prime minister’s office said, “The scheme was to provide leasing arrangements to low income families for clean cars but was proving difficult to implement.”

Stuff Chris Hipkins has announced more policies he’s cutting.

Some transport policies would be wound back. These programmes would continue, at a slower or smaller scale:

“Refocusing our goal of increasing and improving public transport as an alternative to driving to the five main centres of Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch.”

Speed limit reduction work.

Auckland Light Rail. Hipkins said it would continue in some form, but it would be delivered in stages.

Planned legislation would also be put on ice: