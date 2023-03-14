Chris Hipkins' policy purge sees Labour set stage for a cost of living election

The stage is set for a cost-of-living election, after Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Monday ditched a slew of unpopular policies while boosting incomes for retirees, beneficiaries and some students.

Hipkins has now pitched directly at middle New Zealand, declaring that improving the lot of New Zealanders is core to his politics while he wants to “enshrine the promise of social mobility.”

“That basically you can work hard and you can improve your modern life and you can create a better future for yourself and for your children.

“I want to make sure that we're actually living up to our clean green credentials.”

READ MORE:

* The Green Party one year into its co-operation agreement: stable and enjoying the friction

* Climate policies that ignore the reality of human nature will ultimately fail

* Green Party co-leaders keen to stay on through next election



Opposition leaders, however, are warning the Labour Government will be caught in contradictions over plans to bin or defer a slew of policies, many of which relate to efforts to reduce New Zealand’s emissions, as part of efforts to re-prioritise its work programme towards easing the cost of living pressures.

The clean car upgrade scheme was designed for low-income households to get rid of polluting vehicles, and the social leasing car scheme, were amongst items Hipkins culled on Monday.

He also reduced public transport improvements to the five main centres – Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, and slowed down work on a container return scheme which would encourage people to recycle. Overall, the deferred, dropped or refocussed policies would leave an extra $1 billion in the Government’s books, he said.

In what appeared to be a rehearsal for the election campaign later in the year, National used the opportunity to sharpen its attacks on Labour’s ability to bring prices down, going bluntly in on taxation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Marama Davidson and James Shaw say they would have stood against the plans to bin climate policies.

“My message to Chris Hipkins is stop spending and cut taxes,” National leader Christopher Luxon said.

“After six long years of Labour’s tax and spend-a-thon, Kiwis deserve to keep more of their own hard-earned money. They also deserve a Government that can manage the wider economy to make sure every Kiwi can get ahead, not just have millions of dollars poured down the drain.

Meanwhile, Hipkins also copped criticism from his left.

Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer, ​whose party could have the numbers to give Labour another term in October’s election according to the latest political poll, said it was “hugely disappointing” to see a lack of focus on building resilience to the climate crisis.

“The priority has to be on bread and butter issues, and we have a cost of living crisis and a climate change crisis. This Government is not doing enough in the climate crisis space, and sadly, nor is the climate change minister,” she said.

“There is some hugely disappointing aspects given what we are looking down the barrel of but at the end of the day, it is an election year.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour wants an even broader shift in policies.

Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw said he “would have argued” against cutting back on policies which could lower emissions, and that senior ministers in Cabinet needed to “do better”.

The Labour drift into the centre has created room for the Greens and party strategists are working out how to best capitalise on it.

“It is more important than ever that there are more Green Ministers around the Cabinet table so we can shape the direction of the next Government,” he said.

“This doesn’t sit well on top of the previous extension to the fossil fuel subsidies, which we know benefits the highest earners most.”

ACT Party leader David Seymour said his party had campaigned against most of the policies which had been dropped or deferred – but they were relatively minor.

“Most of these policies are quite peripheral,” he said.

“We support all of it, we explicitly campaigned against most of these policies but I think we should be cautious.”

He called for a broader policy shift.

“Nobody was up in arms about the container deposit scheme and you still have a Government that has increased expenditure by around $40 billion per annum and is radically transforming labour laws and is by and large committed to a level of economic central planning.”

The announcements came the same day as the latest 1News Kantar public poll suggested that National would struggle to win enough seats in the house to govern even with the support of the Māori Party.

Meanwhile, Chris Hipkins has bolstered his lead in the preferred prime minister stakes while Christopher Luxon has slipped back.