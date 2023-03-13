Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has tested positive for Covid-19, after travelling to Wellington ahead of another week in Parliament.

Luxon held a short press conference in Parliament at 5pm on Monday, criticising the government's reprioritisation package.

READ MORE:

* Points of Order: A chance meeting for Luxon and Bishop, and perhaps some regret

* Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins infected with the virus

* Covid-19 NZ: National hit hardest as Omicron reaches Parliament



A spokesperson said Luxon would be isolating at his apartment in Wellington.

This time last year he was also recovering from a Covid infection.

It comes at a crucial time for the National Party which had just got some momentum going in Parliament last week.