Watch live: MPs face off in Parliament, new cyclone law introduced

Parliament has returned, with the Government introducing a Cyclone recovery bill.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will also face questions from National Deputy Leader Nicola Willis, with Christopher Luxon isolating after contracting Covid-19.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has introduced the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill, sparking a series of changes across laws to “remove red tape” for cyclone-hit regions.

Emergency Management Minister Kiran McAnulty said the bill would be similar to those passed after the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes.

“The legislation also removes unnecessary red tape,” he said.

“For example extending the period for a food business to renew its registration will mean that it can continue operating post the Cyclone without impractical administrative deadlines to contend with.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The aerial view of Hastings showing silt in the water and the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The state of emergency for all cyclone-hit regions was stood down earlier in the week.

It finished on Tuesday, bringing an end to just the third national emergency declared in New Zealand.