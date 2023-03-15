Widows of March 15 terror attack say commemoration is needed

Hamimah Ahmat is a co-founder of the Sakinah Community Trust, a community group made up of families of the March 15 victims, who hold the annual Unity Week event to remember those who died.

A group of widows of the March 15 terror attack say a nationwide commemoration is needed, as they worry it took just a year for New Zealand “to forget”.

The Government has not backed any official commemoration of the 2019 attack, other than inviting radio stations to play a recording of the adhan​ on Wednesday.

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said on Monday he was unsure how the Government would remember March 15, given the differing views among Christchurch’s Muslim community about holding anniversary events.

“We haven't completely locked down exactly how we're going to do that,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Government extremist-content watchdog continues to hunt down mosque terrorist's livestream, three-years on

* Jacinda Ardern says NZ has unfulfilled 'obligations' to victims of March 15

* Young Canterbury leaders launch Run to Remember 2021



By midday Wednesday, Hipkins had not confirmed how the attack and the lives lost would be marked. His office later issued a statement saying advice from the community had been to hold commemorations in private, but that he would share a private message with families.

Hipkins was in Wellington on Wednesday, while Andrew Little, the minister leading the response to the Christchurch terror attack, was attending a regional security conference in Australia.

Minister for Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, Priyanca Radhakrishnan,​ said she wanted to remember March 15 as an attack on the entire nation, which had national consequences.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Minister for Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan says the Government has looked to support grassroots events rather than national commemorations.

“I also know from some there isn’t a tikanga for big events in Muslim communities when it comes to events like this, so what we’re doing is supporting grassroots community events in ways that are appropriate to them,” she said.

But Hamimah Ahmat​, whose husband Zekeriya Tuyan​​ was killed on March 15, said

an event to mark the anniversary, focused on anti-racism and bringing people together, was needed now more than ever.

“It didn’t take years for us to forget, it just took a year,” she said.

“Right now, we have record incidents of Islamophobia and harassment. I’ve had my own experience, last October. I’m not sure what else needs to happen for us to wake up to this reality.”

Last year, a group of men drove past shouting at her to leave New Zealand.

Ahmat leads the Sakinah Community Trust, alongside six other women who lost family in the mosque shootings. Each year, the trust has organised a grassroots campaign called Unity Week, starting on March 15.

It was a way to remember the lives lost, but was also a forward-looking series of community events designed to bring a diverse community together.

​”We have come up with a way so that the family and friends we have lost can be remembered through a show of unity,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hamimah Ahmat wants the Government to support a National Unity Week to mark March 15.

However, organising this week had been tough. The event relied on volunteers, and she said it only received some support from the Christchurch City Council and advertising support from Facebook owner Meta.

Last year, Ahmat asked the Government if there was any support it could offer – but that hadn’t led to much.

“We don’t have the capacity to organise these things nationally,” she said.

Across Unity Week, the Sakinah Trust called for people to organise events to meet new people from communities, ethnicities and faiths they don’t normally mix in. In Christchurch, they organised futsal​ matches, a picnic at the Peace Train, comedy events, and the unity walk.

Ahmat acknowledged there were many views within the Muslim community about how to remember March 15, but said a Unity Week event – primarily focused on the future while also acknowledging the past – would be appropriate.

It was vital to support anti-racism events, as she had seen an uptake in racism targetted at Muslim and ethnic communities, Ahmat said.

The country appeared to have quickly forgotten the lessons of March 15, she said.