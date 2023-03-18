Cyclone Gabrielle: Some blindsided by red zone proposals

A month ago Pakowhai people were plucked from rooftops as swirling floodwaters destroyed their homes and livelihoods and threatened their lives.

Now, they are facing a new trauma, worried that the Government and local authorities are about to red zone their settlement.

The tight-knit Hawke’s Bay community was blindsided during a meeting at a packed community meeting last week to discuss the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Many living in the northern parts of Pakowhai were planning to stay and rebuild – and had already begun work to restore their land and prepare their homes for demolition.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Troy Duncan with son Jack, 16, start the clean-up at their Pakowhai property.

A resident of 23 years said she was shocked to hear from local MP Anna Lorck that managed retreat – the process of moving people away from areas at-risk from extreme weather events – was on the table.

“Once those two words – red zone – were said to me, I just went into a frenzy. My whole life is now totally upside down,” she said.

“I hadn’t even contemplated it. I’d assumed I would rebuild. I’d started spending money on diggers, getting my paddocks up and running, fixing fences and making plans until we could move back properly.

“I was on track to rebuild and maybe be back living on my property in 18 months. All of a sudden I’m in limbo. What do we do now?”

Pakowhai was inundated by flooding from the nearby Tutaekuri and Ngaruroro rivers. Dozen of houses were destroyed.

The woman, who spent eight, freezing hours on her roof waiting for rescue with her neighbours and pets, watched as four-metre-high waters engulfed her home, a tenant’s cottage and her land. She also lost a flock of more than 100 sheep during February’s storm.

Since the floods she’s spent back-breaking days, helped by friends and volunteers, stripping out the two dwellings to stop toxic mould setting in, and clearing silt.

She wants to remain anonymous – but is asking the Government to be upfront.

“They need to say if red-zoning is on the cards,” she said. “Be transparent so that we know we were at we can stop making plans for our properties.

“We want to know who makes that decision and when it gets made.”

Currently living with friends, she doesn’t know whether to start looking for permanent accommodation nor how to deal with her insurance claims.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI An aerial view of flood damage in Pakowhai.

Troy Duncan rescued many of his stricken neighbours in an inflatable boat after the Tutaekuri burst the stopbank.

His family home of eight years has been yellow-stickered. His elderly parents have also lost their home, and with it the building his brother used to run a business.

After the meeting on Friday a week ago, there is the extra stress of uncertainty. “There were some angry people there,” he said.

Duncan is most worried about delays and a drawn-out decision-making process. “People keep talking about Christchurch, where people rebuilt, and then the council decided to re-zone it.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Pakowhai was inundated when the nearby Tutaekuri and Ngaruroro rivers flooded.

Following the September 2010 earthquake in the city, damaged land was considered repairable. But the February quake meant remedial works were costlier and covered a much larger area.

Duncan’s message to authorities is to “hurry up” and not spend too much time talking.

“Ultimately, it's somewhat of a mechanical issue and equation,” he said. “If the risk is deemed to be too much, what people think or want doesn't matter one iota. So, don't get carried away with that. Just get on with it and make a decision.”

Duncan lives at the northern end of Pakowhai, close to the rural settlement of Waiohiki, and while he says some areas to the south may have to be abandoned, the north can recover.

The residents are in the process of forming a community group and want to know how local voices will be represented on the Government’s recovery taskforce, led by Sir Brian Roche.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The walls of Troy Duncan’s home have been stripped of plaster board and insulation.

Another neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said she was now in a “stalemate” with her insurance company.

She would like officials to be upfront about the criteria for red-zoning and a timeline.

“I'm being realistic,” she said. “It is not going to happen now. Some people are saying six months, but I doubt that.

“They won’t want to get it wrong, because they’re dealing with people's livelihoods. It's not an easy road, but they don’t seem to want to tell us anything.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tukituki MP Anna Lorck addressed a Pakowhai community meeting a week ago.

At the meeting, Lorck told residents it was a “tough decision to make”.

“I've heard from a lot of you that you want a decision now on a red zone,” she said. “I can't give you that decision today. It's not mine to make ... But I will get the message through that you want it soon.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson says decisions on managed retreat will take time.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson said no decisions have been made about the future of flood-affected properties and land.

The taskforce will carry out rapid risk assessments to help decision-making, he said.

“This process will take time, but it is important to get it right. We need to make sure these are locally-led processes and that we get the right solutions for the right locations.

“We understand the pressure that people are feeling, and we will move as quickly as we can. We will confirm the timeframe for the assessment process as soon as we can.”

Stuff contacted a Government press secretary requesting comment from Lorck. She did not respond.