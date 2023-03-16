Ruthless Chris Hipkins moves against Stuart Nash and purges another pre-election problem

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has wasted no time in taking the police portfolio from Stuart Nash, purging yet another problem that threatened his path to polling day.

Hipkins moved against Nash within six hours of the police minister taking to Newstalk ZB on Wednesday morning, boasting about how he asked Police Commissioner Andrew Coster if he was “surely going to appeal” the “very bad” sentence of an Invercargill man convicted for possessing illegal weapons in 2021.

Opposition MPs called out what appeared an obvious breach of Cabinet rules shortly afterward. But Nash – jovial and joking alongside Nasa administrator Bill Nelson at a function later that morning – stood by the call and his criticism:

“I was chewing the fat with a guy who was a mate about a decision that I thought was very bad”.

Sometime between 11am and 2pm, Nash sent Hipkins a message tendering his resignation. What followed, according to Hipkins, was a “relatively short” conversation in which the prime minister accepted Nash’s resignation for a “serious error of judgement”.

Coster later confirmed he recalled the phone call as “venting” and considered Nash’s comment about an appeal “a rhetorical question, not a request” that he did not act on. Nash was not police minister at the time he made the phone call.

But it was more than this error of judgement that concerned Hipkins.

Stuff understands it was Nash’s “bravado” in calling Coster, admitting this on air, and then doubling down, that most worried the prime minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Happier times: Stuart Nash clapping for Nasa administrator Bill Nelson on Wednesday morning.

Nash joins the ranks of Clare Curran, Meka Whaitiri, Iain Lees-Galloway, and David Clark who have resigned or been removed from ministerial jobs during this Labour Government.

But, where former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was seen by some around Parliament to be slow to show ministers the door, Hipkins showed again on Wednesday a ruthlessness in clearing away issues for Labour as the October election nears.

It follows his swift rebuke of former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell earlier this month, for the health boss’ criticising of National that promised to open the Labour Government up to claims of cronyism. And Hipkins this week culled a second round of policies he deemed ineffective or unpopular, a distraction from the “bread and butter” voters care about.

Hipkins, speaking to reporters, said Nash breached Cabinet rules that spell out ministers should not comment on the outcome of specific judicial decisions, and needed to be professional in their dealings with officials. He would have sacked Nash if he didn’t resign.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announcing Stuart Nash’s resignation as police minister.

"The independence of the police and making prosecutorial decisions is one that we have to safeguard very, very clearly, and also the independence of the courts ... we should not be criticising individual court decisions such as this.”

Nash – who has not publicly fronted since his resignation – would remain minister of economic development, forestry, and oceans and fisheries. Hipkins said this was “proportionate”, and he appointed Megan Woods acting police minister.

But National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said Hipkins needed to go further, and sack him from Cabinet outright.

“He has shown contempt for one of the basic tenets of our democracy,” she said.

ACT leader David Seymour said Nash had been brazen in “riding roughshod over critical conventions” that protect against political influence of police.

“If he’s not capable of discharging his duties as the minister of police, then why does the prime minister believe he’s capable of doing those other portfolios? Are they less important?”

Hipkins was joined in his criticism of Nash by senior Labour ministers.

Attorney-General David Parker said he spoke to Nash in person and told him he was “wrong”. Parker said Nash also called him in 2021 to express his annoyance at the judgement – the correct course of action for a Cabinet minister – but he was not aware of Nash calling Coster.

“He shouldn’t have criticised the judiciary,” he said.

During a debate in the House on Nash’s resignation, proposed by the National Party and accepted by Labour MPs, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it was “not possible at all” for Nash to remain as police minister.

Woods said Nash was “suffering the consequences” of breaching the Cabinet manual

“We have no desire to live in a country where our politicians meddle with our police force,” she said.