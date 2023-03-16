Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni: Stuart Nash should keep his other portfolios

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni says Stuart Nash should keep his other portfolios despite resigning as police minister on Wednesday, after ill-judged comments admitting he encouraged Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal a court decision.

Sepuloni said Nash, who is still the minister for forestry, economic development, oceans and fisheries, was a “passionate and hardworking minister” who had made a mistake. She wouldn’t be drawn on who should be the next police minister.

“He has made a mistake with regards to this area,” she said.

MPs must not interfere in police decisions. Although Nash said he was just “chewing the fat” when he called Coster in 2021 when he was not the police minister, while Coster believed Nash was just “venting”. The call, however, broke Cabinet rules.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand to make climate change pledge as Pacific leaders meet amid regional tension

* Carmel Sepuloni meets Fijian PM ahead of 'important' Pacific gathering

* Pacific Island Forum meeting politically, personally important to deputy PM



Getty Images Carmel Sepuloni sat down with Stuff to talk about the first weeks of her leadership. (File photo)

Sepuloni said the next police minister should be a very good communicator, understand how policing works – and have read the Cabinet manual.

Sepuloni sat down with Stuff to talk about her first weeks in leadership, cyclone recovery and the election, and the teacher’s strike.

She said it was likely to be up to a decade before people recover from the psycho-social impacts of the cyclone and flooding which claimed 12 lives, and destroyed roads, bridges, houses and livelihoods.

”What I am really cognisant of [is] ... things like the immediate social impacts - groups that may be disadvantaged already that may be further disadvantaged because they’re going through the impacts of this,” she said.

“We know that previously, perhaps even times like the Christchurch earthquakes, it can take between five and 10 years for people to recover from the psychosocial impacts of an event like that.”

On her record as social development minister, Sepuloni said she has “never shied away” from the fact there was more to do – and pointed to her Government’s investment in the welfare system.

“That has been a $14.6 billion investment since 2017. We have invested in education and health system - areas that had been neglected by the previous government. There is a lot that we have had to fix up since we have got in here. I have never shied away from that we need to do more either."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni during question time in the House. (File photo)

Her Government is controversially reforming the way Oranga Tamariki is monitored including disestablishing the well-regarded Children’s Commissioner for a six-person board, with a named chief commissioner.

Amnesty International, Save the Children and the Human Rights Commission all opposed the plans, out of fear it weakened child protection monitoring.

Sepuloni said the new board would have a “diversity of voices” and that the intent of the reforms was to improve the way child protection services are monitored.

“We can argue about how it might work best, but ultimately we need to make sure the system is working and that was the intent behind this.”

She refuted the idea her Government’s focus on “bread and butter” issues didn’t prioritise the climate crisis, and said easing the two issues could be done in tandem. This was despite moves to roll back a number of policies in the climate space.

“They are not exclusive, not at odds,” she said.

She said she was Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ “work wife”. ”The ear, that person he can talk to, to back him up, to be there to cover for him when he can’t,” she said.

Hipkins had made a “great start” as prime minister, she added.

“He has made calls the leader has to make, he has comunicatged them as clearly as he possibly can to the general public.”