Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to meet with mayors opposing Three Waters reform

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty has invited mayors opposed to the proposed Three Waters reforms to the Beehive as he redraws the contentious policy.

McAnulty, the new local government minister, has been tasked by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with reconsidering the long-planned reform of fresh, waste, and storm water systems across the country, in part due to trenchant opposition from many councils, though many agree the country’s patchy and inadequate water services need reform.

McAnulty said he had “a clear idea” of what changes might be needed, but he declined to detail these before a decision was made.

"One clear message I heard from councils was that they were concerned about the lack of a tangible link between their local community and the service provider. I've heard that, but we need to try and figure out a way to do that but also have balance sheet separation,” he said.

“I also accept that many people have concerns about the four entities.”

McAnulty said he wanted the mayors invited to attend a meeting at the Beehive on Tuesday to help “frame this up”.

He had invited mayors representing different local council groups – metropolitan, provincial, rural and regional – and council representatives who were part of Communities 4 Local Democracy, which have made an alternative proposal.

"We're not going to muck about here. The fact is the local government sector needs certainty, and I want to give them that, so we're going to do this as soon as we can.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the Government should change the Three Waters reforms to reflect council’s desire for different-sized water entities.

After years of planning and consultation, the Government has planned to create four new public water entities that span the country would take control of water assets from councils, and councils would receive a “shareholding” of the new entities.

High-level representative groups would oversee the water entities’ professional boards would be split 50/50 between appointees from the various councils and mana whenua, under the principle of “co-governance” – a particularly controversial aspect of the reform.

The representative group structure would “not necessarily” change, McAnulty said. He wanted to meet mana whenua after the council representatives to discuss reworking the reforms.

“The fact of the matter is the Treaty of Waitangi gives Māori special interest in water and if we're wanting to deal with a $195 million problem, which is what we're dealing with, we've got to do it collectively.”

Mayors who oppose the Government’s proposal hope McAnulty will accept a substantial rewrite of the reforms.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said her council has consistently been opposed to the Government’s four entity model, as it didn’t suit her fast-growing city. She wanted different-sized water entities to be on the table.

“Government still has time to make those changes in our view ... any reset or rejigger of the proposal needs to reflect the feedback that they've got from the local government sector.

“I would imagine that they wouldn't call these representatives to the table if they were not prepared to listen. But I'd also expect that the minister might be giving us a little bit of insight into their thinking.”

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Alex Walker, a member of Communities 4 Local Democracy, said her region “desperately” needed a new way to fund water service improvements, but the four entities was “too far”.

“The structures are really complicated, and we think they could be and should be simpler, and when you operate at the level of a region, it is clearer and simpler ... for our communities to see who’s accountable.”

A smaller entity that combined her region’s four councils and one regional council would have sufficient scale for this, she said.