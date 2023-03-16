Stuart Nash vows to keep other ministerial roles after losing police portfolio

Stuart Nash says he can and will continue to work in other ministerial roles, after resigning as police minister on Wednesday.

There’s now pressure from the Opposition and political commentators for Nash to lose his other portfolios as well. National’s Chris Bishop, after he called for an urgent debate about Nash’s conduct, argued that Nash – in breaching the Cabinet Manual – had shown he shouldn’t be a minister at all.

“How can the prime minister have confidence in someone who shows such a flagrant disregard for New Zealand's constitution,” Bishop said.

Nash made a surprise appearance in Gisborne on Thursday, standing beside Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to announce government funding for a shipping line while road diversions remain in place.

READ MORE:

* Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni: Stuart Nash should keep his other portfolios

* Stuart Nash said a court decision should be appealed - what was the ruling about?

* Ruthless Chris Hipkins moves against Stuart Nash and purges another pre-election problem



At the event, he told reporters he’d “completely stuffed up” by calling Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to encourage him to appeal a court decision. Hipkins accepted his resignation as police minister on Wednesday afternoon, saying he’d broken rules around not influencing police and not directly criticising the judiciary.

Just three hours earlier, Nash had doubled down on his actions. He told reporters the sentencing decision, which saw a Southland man with unlicensed and illegal firearms given home detention, wasn’t harsh enough. It was “a very bad decision”, he said, describing his call to Coster as “chewing the fat with a guy who was a mate”.

By Thursday, Nash instead characterised his decision to call Coster and complain about the ruling as a bad decision.

"I own it, made a mistake, and onwards and upwards,” he said, according to a report by RNZ.

He vowed to continue in the roles of minister for economic development, fisheries and forestry.

“I've got a hell of a lot of work to do. I'm very, very engaged with what I need to get done.”

Hipkins said on Wednesday Nash had not offered his resignation from the other portfolios – only from police. He said he was comfortable with Nash continuing to serve as a minister.