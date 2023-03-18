Points of order: He's a man few get to see. Christopher Luxon, after hours

OPINION: He’s a man only a fortunate few are allowed to know. Christopher Luxon, after hours.

The lack of allure for Luxon was a topic of conversation at the beginning of this week, as a 1News Kantar Public poll showed Christopher Luxon falling 5 percentage points in the preferred prime minister stakes to 17%.

But National MP Dr Shane Reti knows something few others do about Luxon. And his attempts to explain this quickly veered into soft-core, Mills and Boon territory.

“I see the man that you don't see. I see the man after hours, and get to have those conversations, and I think if New Zealanders can see that, they'll be as impressed as I am,” Reti told reporters.

It only got worse from there. He said he had conversations that were private to himself and Luxon, and it was “for him to reveal those sides of him”.

“There are still many parts and many facets of Chris Luxon to be revealed to the public, and I’m impressed.

“I’m looking forward to New Zealanders seeing more of Chris Luxon, and they’ll like him as much as I do.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Who is Christopher Luxon, after hours? Dr Shane Reti says he knows, but it’s for Luxon to reveal this.

Another MP was too willing to share what he gets up to after hours this week. Short-lived police minister Stuart Nash took to Newstalk ZB on Wednesday for his regular joust with broadcaster Mike Hosking, and revealed a private conversation he had with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster years earlier.

The details of what followed have been well traversed since. Nash doubled-down on this calling of Coster to encourage police to appeal a “very bad” court ruling, outrage over a clear breach of Cabinet rules followed, and Nash resigned (before Prime Minister Chris Hipkins could fire him).

It was a swift fall from grace for the boastful minister. He went from joking around with the Nasa administrator, Bill Nelson, at an event in the morning, to being absent from the House at 2pm, as Nelson watched Hipkins speak to Nash’s demise as police minister. After this, three of Nash’s Cabinet colleagues quite cheerily expounded on his sins during a debate about his resignations.

Another tidbit from the day demonstrates just how swift Nash’s fall from grace was.

A gallery reporter showed up at the Zespri function at Parliament that evening, having, naturally, neglected to send an RSVP. Fortunately, others had cancelled their planned attendance. The reporter’s name was written on the back of a name card printed for one of those who cancelled: “Hon Stuart Nash”.

Nash’s day must have been entirely turned over. There’s a sense the rest of his year could still get the same treatment also, given subsequent revelations he was warned by the Solictor-General after he ran up against a possible contempt of court charge during similar bout of enthusiasm on Newstalk ZB in 2020.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Happier times: Minister Stuart Nash was all jokes on Wednesday morning as he awarded five students scholarships, alongside Nasa administrator Bill Nelson. Minutes after this, he dug himself a hole he couldn’t climb out of.

It won’t take much for him to lose his Cabinet seat entirely.

Already there are questions about who will take the police job. Megan Woods has been appointed acting police minister, but she has plenty of hefty portfolios already on her plate.

The response from most is: “If the prime minister asks”.

But Kieran McAnulty, currently busy with the cyclone response as emergency management minister and the Three Waters reforms as local government minister, has been more upfront.

He told reporters on Thursday he was “absolutely certain” he didn’t want the job.

“If the PM offered me whatever I’d say yes, but I just don’t want it.”

McAnulty hadn’t told Hipkins this, as he hadn’t had a chance to speak to “Chippy” in recent days. Presumably speaking publicly about his lack of enthusiasm was one way of letting his boss know.