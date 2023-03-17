TikTok ban across NZ Parliamentary-devices incoming

Several countries have told government workers to delete their TikTok apps.

A TikTok ban across New Zealand Parliamentary-devices is incoming, after advice from cybersecurity experts.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero​ said TikTok would be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network from March 31.

“This decision has been made based on our own experts’ analysis and following discussion with our colleagues across government and internationally.

“Based on this information the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment.”

Gonzalez-Montero said that “arrangements can be made for those who require the app to perform their democratic duties”.

Asked why it was a security risk, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would not get into the “specifics” as he had not had a briefing on the latest guidance.

Hipkins said he did not have TikTok as he was “not that hip and trendy”.

All political parties in Parliament, except Labour, have TikTok accounts.

Soldiers and defence personnel were ordered to wipe TikTok from their government-issued devices in November, amid growing concerns about the video-sharing app within Western governments.

As of March 4, at least nine organisations did not authorise the use of the app on government devices, and the Ministry of Education, which uses TikTok to promote education programmes, only ran the app on a phone “isolated” from its systems.

Government agencies had been left to make their own assessments of the risk of TikTok, as New Zealand’s partners clamped down due to concern about data harvesting, concern that has been fuelled by growing tension between the West and China.

Hipkins said departments and agencies took advice from the GCSB of cybersecurity policies.

”I'd expect that departments and agencies including the parliament, would consider the advice of the GCSB and making those decisions.”

The GCSB advised government agencies on information security through the New Zealand Information Security Manual. The manual does not specifically mention TikTok, or any specific social media applications.