Whangārei MP Emily Henderson to retire from Parliament, after three years

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson, from Labour, is pleased the Government has committed to the Whangārei Hospital redevelopment. She will retire from Parliament in October.

Whangārei MP Dr Emily Henderson will retire from Parliament at the election, after three years as an MP.

Henderson was the first Labour MP to win the Whangārei seat in 45 years, winning by less than 500 votes at the 2020 election, which had Labour claim a historic majority.

Henderson on Friday afternoon said it was a “privilege and a joy” to represent the electorate.

“However I’ve realised my real calling is to return to my work in court reform as my way of contributing to change for the most vulnerable in our community,” she said, in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Government hasn't forgotten cylone-hit Northland, minister insists

* Labour MP Louisa Wall resigns from Parliament, ending a 14 year career

* Parliament returns for the year with a packed day of confidence votes and urgent lawmaking



“I entered Parliament with a long history of law reform in the Family and criminal courts, including helping to set up the Sexual Violence Courts and it is to this work I intend to return.”

She said she had campaigned to get funding for Whangārei’s “shamefully neglected” hospital, and the Government had committed to a rebuild.

“I also campaigned to get attention to our neglected state housing and I am proud to have been part of the Government that made Northland a priority area for housing.”

She said Whangārei had 127 state houses under construction, and another 625 were expected to be built.

She also counted the Marsden Spur rail line as an achievement.

Henderson will remain an MP until the October election.

Former National Party leader and Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller also announced he would retire at the election on Friday.