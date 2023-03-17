Teacher strike talks showing progress 'in a number of areas', ministry says

The secondary teachers’ union and the Ministry of Education have sat down for mediation talks, a day after primary, secondary and kindergarten teachers walked out of the classrooms and hit the streets to protest pay and conditions.

Ministry of Education’s general manager of employment Mark Williamson said progress was made “in a number of areas” during the talks.

“Mediated discussion is continuing,” he said.

The next meeting between the Ministry and the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) union was set to place on Tuesday, March 21.

Thousands of teachers across the country called for better pay to meet the rising cost of living, as well as more support and resources in schools on Thursday.

Both unions that organised the protests – the PPTA and the New Zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) – refused to rule out further strikes.

The Education Minister herself was booed and told to do her job by striking teachers – a far cry for the former principal and NZEI union board member, who spent years on the side of teachers during times of protest.

Secondary school teachers' last offer from the Government was $4000 in the first year after settlement and $2000 in the second – a combined increase of 6.7% for most teachers.

It wanted inflation adjustments to the base pay scale and allowances, a backdated 7.3% increase from July 2022, an increase of 6.4% from July 1, 2023 and a 3.5% increase from July 2024.

Based on 2021 OECD data provided by PPTA, a secondary teacher with 15 years’ experience would be paid about $90,000, while one in Australia would be paid NZD$116,882 (purchasing power adjusted for the differences in cost of living). Teachers in Australia also received 10.5% superannuation paid by their employer.

The most recent figures from the Ministry of Education for average total remuneration including base salary, allowances and other payments for primary teachers is $85,325 and $92,713 for secondary teachers.

The average income of first year teachers in permanent roles was $59,688 for primary teachers, $66,070 for secondary teachers and $63,471 for area school teachers.

The PPTA have been contacted for comment.