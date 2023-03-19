Joe Biden official Kurt Campbell says US-NZ agreement on 'cutting edge' technology to come

White House national security coordinator Dr Kurt Campbell says the US wants a bilateral agreement with New Zealand to co-operate on "cutting edge" technology,

“We are close partners and friends, and it is absolutely clear that the trajectory is for us to work more closely together,” Campbell told reporters on Sunday.

Campbell, US President Joe Biden’s national security council Indo-Pacific co-ordinator, met Defence Minister Andrew Little and various New Zealand officials while spending less than 24 hours in Wellington this weekend, en route to other Pacific nations.

“We want to step up our cooperation ... We will be announcing soon that we want to launch a bilateral engagement between the United States and New Zealand on technology, it will be led by the White House,” he said.

“We’ve heard clearly a New Zealand ambition to advance its work in cutting-edge technologies ... The United States wants to support in that work constructively.”

Campbell’s visit is the latest in a string of high-profile US visitors to Wellington – Nasa administrator Bill Nelson was in New Zealand last week, and US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited last month – and comes as the United States more intensely competes against China for influence in the Pacific.

Campbell visited Solomon Islands last year, amid alarm among countries including New Zealand, Australia and the United States, that the Pacific Island nation had signed a security pact with China.

ANDREW TAYLOR/The Age US President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell, who was in Wellington on Sunday.

This week, he will lead a delegation of US State and Defence departments, USAID, and Coast Guard officials on a tour of Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and Solomon Islands.

He said countries in the Indo-Pacific, a US term for the Asia-Pacific also adopted by New Zealand officials, had “stepped up in ways that are hard to imagine just a few years ago”.

“This is a response to an urgent set of security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, and like-minded countries are rallying independently to those challenges,” he said.

Campbell had been a key figure behind the Aukus submarine deal between Australia, United Kingdom, and United States. The security pact will transfer US and UK nuclear submarine technology to Australia, which will purchase up to five US nuclear-propelled submarines before building eight ships itself, at a cost of AU$368 billion over 30 years.

New Zealand, which has a stringent anti-nuclear policy, has expressed interest in participating in broader, non-nuclear, aspects of the Aukus arrangement that are yet to materialise.

Campbell said he discussed the potential for New Zealand to be involved in a second tranche of the Aukus agreement over the weekend, with officials including the secretary of defence Andrew Bridgman and foreign secretary Chris Seed.

He said he understood the New Zealand’s “sensitivity” to nuclear, and the door was open for when New Zealand was “comfortable” to join the effort.

"I know that that New Zealand values its independent capacity, but doesn't want to be alone on the field.”

He said the bilateral technology agreement – separate from Aukus discussions – would have “many components”, including military and security, as well as “how the United States sees investment in engagements in a range of issues like semi-conductors and AI”.

Stefan Rousseau Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, meets with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, left, at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, Monday March 13, 2023, as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US.

"What we're looking for is to open lines of communication to introduce New Zealanders to the key people in our government, [to] think about the future of technology, and really to take steps to advance that that dialogue, that agenda going forward.”

Who is Kurt Campbell?

Campbell has a close relationship with New Zealand, for a US official. He was in Christchurch when devastating earthquakes struck in 2011. Two years later, he was made an honorary Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for “services to New Zealand-US relations”.

He has been dubbed Biden’s “Asia czar” due to his eagerness to shift the US away from its focus on the Middle East and look instead to Asia and, by extension, the Pacific. He wrote a book outlining his strategy, called the “Pivot to Asia”.

In the 2016 book, titled The Pivot, Campbell says that although the US and New Zealand “are no longer allies” – in the formal, military sense – defence and foreign policy ties have deepened over the past decade.

“Security ties are at their highest point in more than 30 years ... In the region’s multilateral organisations, both the US and New Zealand effectively co-ordinate their positions to advance common interests and values.”