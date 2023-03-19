Greens call for Capital Gains Tax and end to petrol tax cuts at party rally

Green co-leader James Shaw has delivered his State of the Nation spech to Green Party members in Auckland.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw has vented his frustration with the Labour Government, while urging the party’s supporters to rally behind him to avert “the worst possible outcome” of an ACT-National coalition.

Shaw said “frustrated” eight times during his “State of the Planet” speech on Sunday, as well as repeatedly declaring he was “fed up” with the Government’s “slow progress” on climate change – but also on the wealth gap.

These “State of the Nation” (or in the case of the Greens, the “State of the Planet”) speeches are a chance for political parties to set their direction with supporters ahead of the campaign.

Shaw used it to push a dual-focus for the Green Party, promising there’d be less “compromise” when it came to climate policy beside a major focus on inequality issues.

Shaw took aim at some of Labour’s “cost of living” supports, such as cuts to the fuel taxes, saying he’d been unhappy with their recent policy focus.

“It frustrates me also. I know you are fed up with this. In the middle of a climate emergency, that we declared, the Government has extended a fossil fuel subsidy that will increase emissions and benefit the highest income earners,” he said.

David White/Stuff Climate Minister and Green Party co-leader James Shaw has vented frustration at the progress of climate policy.

He told Green Party faithful, who gathered to hear the speech at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, that he’d been forced to make many compromises while climate minister.

“We cannot compromise any further on the future of our planet,” he continued. He also admitted he hadn’t got everything right while in Government, but avoided going into detail about what he had done wrong.

Asked about his regrets, he said it was wrong for former prime minister Jacinda Ardern to have ruled out a Capital Gains Tax. He said the Greens would push hard at the election, and in coalition talks, for a Capital Gains Tax.

“I think that was probably the best moment and opportunity that we had to finally introduce some fairness into the tax system and to start taxing wealth, not just work,” he said.

While his speech started with a focus on climate change, drawing on the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle wrought across the North Island, it was Shaw’s comments on the wealth gap and Opposition which earnt the most energetic responses from the Green crowd.

He joked that Luxon, facing a drop in favourability ratings, may soon be ousted as National’s leader.

“The only way that Christopher Luxon – or who follows him – will be prime minister is with the support of David Seymour,” Shaw said.

David White/Stuff Green MPs and members gathered in Auckland for the party’s “State of the Planet” speech, kicking off the election year.

This would be a dire result, he warned.

“They have promised to ditch climate targets, tear up Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and pledged to cut taxes for the wealthiest few. The ACT Party said, of climate change just a few years ago, that the threat of extreme weather events was ‘unproven conjecture’. Well, tell that to the people of Tai Tokerau, Auckland, the Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.”

Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson refused to 100% rule out working with National, saying that ultimately the Green membership decide on coalition deals. However, the speech repeatedly hit out at Luxon and positioned the party firmly to the political Left of Labour.

Davidson said the focus on issues such as the Capital Gains Tax were core to the Greens’ philosophy: “rebalancing wealth is part of climate action”.

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden described the speech as Shaw and Davidson attempting to excuse "how ineffective they are" in Government.