TOP launches $1.5b-a-year 'Teal Card' policy for under-30s

The Opportunities Party (TOP) has kicked its electioneering into gear with a policy splurge, including a promise of a new card to give fully-funded healthcare and free public transport for New Zealanders under 30.

The party, which is not in Parliament, promised a $1.5 billion injection a year through a ‘Teal Card’, paid through the Climate Response Fund and an earlier proposal to raise the top income and corporate tax rates.

The Teal Card’s fully funded healthcare included free GP visits, primary dental care, glasses and mental health care, while the card would also give young people $1500 credit for a bike, Ebike and scooters.

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll had TOP polling steady at 1% – a long way to the 5% needed to enter Parliament without winning an electorate seat.

Leader Raf Manji launched the policy to about 30 people at the University of Canterbury, beginning his speech talking about the Christchurch earthquake Volunteer Student Army, society’s “shift to the extremes”, saying TOP’s policy was an investment in future generations.

Manji launched his Ilam electorate campaign in February, reaffirming TOP’s commitment to, overhauling the tax system and addressing issues with the property market.

Manji wanted to roll out a ‘universal savings boost’, with $5000 dropped into every New Zealanders’ bank account when they turned 18 – provided they go on an Outward Bound-like course named a ‘National Civic Service’ programme that included civics and finance courses.

Manji said the course was designed to create “a stronger sense of social cohesion amongst young Kiwis, builds crucial life skills and gives young people a way to practice service and responsibility in return for citizenship”.

“The Teal Card and digital app, will be future facing and drive innovation in service delivery and provision from the public, private and civic sectors,” he said.