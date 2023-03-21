'Game on' in Wellington Central: Labour's Ibrahim Omer vs Greens' Tamatha Paul

New Zealand's first African MP Ibrahim Omer receives a standing ovation and an embrace from Jacinda Ardern.

Ibrahim Omer has rejected suggestions his selection to run for Labour in Wellington Central in this year’s election is the latest to sideline a high-profile candidate preferred by head office in favour of one with strong local ties.

Omer will now face Green Party candidate Tamatha Paul, a city councillor and former president of the Victoria University student association, whose star has been on the ascent.

He beat highly rated former party president Claire Szabo in a hotly contested race on Saturday. He was perceived to have a better chance of winning against Paul in the youthful electorate than Szabo would have, because of his background.

Omer said Paul, who he met as a university student, was a great campaigner. “It’s going to be game on.”

A first-term MP who arrived in New Zealand as a refugee from Eritrea, Omer went from cleaning lecture theatres to studying in them before entering politics.

His was the third selection process where the candidate considered the favourite did not win, but refuted the idea this was a trend.

“I feel like it’s a bit exaggerated, the talk that the establishment has been shaken up,” he said.

Labour List MP Ibrahim Omer says he has been busy connecting with ethnic minorities while he has been in government.

“We put forward what we bring, and we gave people a chance to actually choose and that is what happened.”

Omer has a compelling backstory and said Wellington was the city which shaped him. Szabo had recently returned to Wellington and had stood for Labour in Auckland before losing the selection for the safe seat which Labour has held since 1999.

The Green Party is expected to make a major push for Paul to win the seat, after Tory Whanau, a Green-endorsed independent candidate with no local government experience, was elected as Wellington’s mayor in October with more than double the votes of the next highest candidate, former mayor Andy Foster.

Paul said she was looking forward to discussions on Labour government decisions and policies in climate and housing, she said.

Tamatha Paul says she has proven what she is capable of through her work as a city councillor.

“I’ve shown that I can deliver for Wellington through my climate action and community work over the last few years, for people and planet. I look forward to hearing his ideas on how to strengthen what we’ve built together as a city.”

Omer’s selection came after Helen White was chosen as the party’s candidate for Mt Albert, another Labour safe seat, beating caucus colleague Camilla Belich – who doesn’t live locally – earlier this month. Helen Clark and Jacinda Ardern had both put their support behind Belich.

List MP Dan Rosewarne lost out earlier this month to unknown Reuben Davidson in the contest for Christchurch East seat - also a safe seat for the party.

Polling shows Labour could be losing as many as 20 MPs in the next election, which leaves it fewer opportunities for people on its list.

National is expected to select a candidate in mid-April, and its deputy leader Nicola Willis will be standing in Ōhāriu.

Omer said he had spent the past three years working hard and connecting with ethnic communities, and was thrilled to turn his focus on the issues affecting Wellingtonians – the housing crisis, transport issues, and climate change.

He was proud of Labour’s record in government and its decisions for Wellington, including plans for a $296 million development building 300 new public homes in Arlington.

He said he will run a “positive and energetic” campaign.