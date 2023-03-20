Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta heading to Beijing, China

PM Jacinda Ardern discusses her meeting with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Thailand. (First published November 11, 2022.)

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will travel to Beijing on Tuesday, in the first visit to China by a Cabinet minister since 2019.

Mahuta would leave for China on Tuesday, her office announced on Monday afternoon. Her two-day visit to China to meet new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, comes as China’s President Xi Jinping travels to Moscow in a show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mahuta was unavailable for an interview before the trip.

“This visit provides an opportunity to have a constructive discussion across a broad range of areas - both where our interests and values align, like that of climate change, and where they differ,” Mahuta said, in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Xi Jinping accepts Vladimir Putin's invitation to visit Moscow

* Prospect of diplomatic solution to Russia's war on Ukraine shrinking, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says

* Apec concludes with agreement on Covid-19 vaccines and fossil fuel subsidies



New Zealand’s relationship with China, its largest trading partner, is economically vital but has come under increasing strain in recent years as China has grown more assertive on the world stage, clashing with the United States and Australia, and the Chinese Communist Party more repressive internally.

Mahuta said she would be talking to Qin about trade, she would advocate for New Zealand’s interests and values on matters including human rights, and raise concern about security challenges such as Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

While in Beijing, she would also meet business leader and hold a breakfast meeting with women leaders.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is travelling to Beijing.

“New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide-ranging. Last year we marked fifty years of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Mahuta said.

“China is integral to New Zealand’s economic recovery but our relationship is far broader - spanning cultural, educational and sporting links.”

Mahuta’s trip will coincide with Xi visiting Moscow in the coming days, at a time when China has been making strides on the world stage, after years of being closed off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

China earlier this month helped strike a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia that will have the two longstanding enemies in the Middle East resume diplomatic relations.

In visiting Moscow, Xi has cast himself as something of a peacemaker, talking up China’s proposal for a “political settlement” to the crisis in a lengthy statement published about the trip. The Wall Street Journal has reported Xi will also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone, their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Xi will meet with Putin days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader over the war crime of deporting children out of Ukraine.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang looks on during a press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Qin became China’s foreign minister in December, replacing Wang Yi who was promoted to the communist party’s Politburo. Wang led a tour of Pacific nations in 2022 in an attempt to sign countries up to a sweep economic and security pact, an attempt which Pacific nations declined.

Mahuta sent Qin a letter to congratulate him on the appointment. The undated letter, obtained under the Official Information Act, showed Mahuta told Qin the New Zealand-China relationship was “one of our most important”.

“I look forward to meeting you in person to continue our work to enhance the partnership between New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China,” Mahuta said.

The minister was also briefed on Qin by the foreign ministry. The briefing note describe Qin as having “travelled extensively with President Xi”, and became the country’s US ambassador “unusually” without having a prior foreign posting.

Stuff first reported Mahuta would be heading to China on Saturday.