More temporary bridges to be built for cyclone-stricken communities

A Bailey bridge built in Te Puke after severe weather on January 29.

Six temporary ‘bailey’ bridges will be built for communities hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced six bridges would be built in Gisborne, Hastings and Manawatū.

It would replace the Hollywood, Moeangiangi, Whanawhana, Ellis-Wallace, Mangatutu low level and Makiekie (Coal) Creek bridges.

Four other sites were being considered in Wairoa, Hastings and Tararua.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said bailey bridges were being installed in some of the hardest hit areas.

He said he was hearing reports of abuse to workers, and while it was understandable people were frustrated by the situation, it was not appropriate to take it out on the people fixing the roads.

Wood said “the damage to our road and rail has been massive and so some connections will take longer to restore”.

“In the next few weeks we’re expecting to reopen SH2 Tangoio to Tūtira, SH1 Brynderwyn, and SH38 from Tuai to Aniwaniwa Falls.

“While we’re making good progress we know that some routes like SH35 and SH25A will take some time to reopen,” Wood said.

Wood said once all communities were reconnected and lifeline routes were reopened, “we'll move onto the next stage of the rebuild”.

“This stage will focus on getting more permanent solutions for affected areas,” he said.

Waka Kotahi launched a ‘recovery dashboard’, which gave updated information on the states of the cyclone-damaged roads that were being worked on.