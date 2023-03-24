Government considering new spying crimes to prosecute foreign agents

New Zealand's intelligence bosses presented their concerns about foreign interference to the Justice Select Committee in April, 2019.

The Government is considering new “foreign interference” crimes to better prosecute foreign agents.

Officials are unwilling to discuss the detail of changes to the Crimes Act being considered, but the Ministry of Justice has for a past year been looking at “gaps” in the law that “could curtail our ability to respond to harmful interference”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins declined to answer specific questions about the policy work on Thursday, but said he expected the country's safeguards against foreign interference to be constantly reviewed to make sure the “right tools” were available.

“New Zealand has many defences against foreign interference, however we remain vigilant to the ways foreign interference could occur as it changes constantly,” he said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Chinese Embassy blasts accusation NZ analyst reported to China

* Senior government analyst accused of reporting to Chinese government by Security Intelligence Service

* Government's new national security priorities reveals growing concerns about 'strategic competition'



Victoria University strategic studies professor Robert Ayson said New Zealand seemed to be taking a typically quiet approach to changing its law to target foreign interference – unlike the Australia’s “very direct” approach which angered China.

Australia in 2018 passed laws which create new spying offences, including stealing valuable trade secrets for a foreign government. It also created a register for foreign political agents to record their lobbying activities.

Though the Australian Government did not name Chinese activity as a target of the laws at the time, it added to tension between the countries that culminated in a diplomatic and trade stoush.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government remained “vigilant” to foreign interference.

"New Zealand is quietly tightening up some areas ... trying to tweak existing legislation so that it can be a bit more fit for contemporary purpose,” Ayson said.

“It's about just quietly doing this, but actually in some ways hoping to have a similar effect.”

There have been few publicly known cases of foreign interference in New Zealand, where foreign state tries to covertly influence, disrupt, or subvert the country's sovereignty, democracy, or economy.

But the intelligence agencies have warned the threat has been growing, and – while the agencies do not talk openly about this – China is seen within the Government as the pre-eminent espionage threat.

Stuff earlier this month revealed a China-born senior government analyst, Yuan Jason Zhao, had been accused of being an “insider threat risk” by the Security Intelligence Service. He has promised to fight the allegation.

There have also been questions raised in the past about former National Party MP Jian Yang, who was in 2017 revealed to have taught Chinese spies at an elite school, drawing the attention of the SIS. China-born Labour MP Raymond Huo faced similar public scrutiny, before retiring from Parliament shortly after Yang in 2020.

Espionage is already illegal under the 1961 Crimes Act. The charge has been laid once, against a New Zealand soldier who was a member of a white nationalist group. The prosecution is ongoing.

Amid the warnings, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) has been leading a broad review of New Zealand’s foreign interference policies.

The first mention of the potential for new foreign interference crimes came in a national security briefing to Hipkins, in his capacity as the new minister for national security.

The document said a priority for 2023 was “Ministry of Justice work to address gaps in the Crimes Act that could curtail our ability to respond to harmful foreign interference”.

Neither the DPMC nor Ministry of Justice answered questions about the “gaps” in law being considered, when asked this week.

“We are constantly reviewing our safeguards to ensure we have the right tools ... That work will continue as the threat of foreign interference becomes more prevalent and sophisticated,” a DPMC spokesperson said in a written statement.

Ministry of Justice deputy secretary Rajesh Chhana said, in a statement, the ministry had been considering criminal law as part of the Government’s foreign interference work “over the last year”.

Both agencies said New Zealand had a range of law to curb foreign interference, including offences for misuse of classified information, blackmail, bribery, and espionage.

Hipkins said there had already been changes in recent years to foreign investment rules, export controls, and an effective ban on foreign donations in elections.