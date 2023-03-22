Chris Hipkins tours his electorate, showing his love of a cheese and steak pie

Chris Hipkins could not go past his favourite pie shop, where he ordered a steak and cheese pie.

His favourite food is pasta, he was sent to the principal’s office twice while at Waterloo School and his favourite pie shop is Real Meat Pies in Waiwhetu.

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins but on Tuesday he spent the day in his electorate, meeting locals and being formally welcomed into his new role by the Ōrongomai Marae in Upper Hutt.

Hipkins, who grew up in Lower Hutt, also visited Waterloo School, where he received an enthusiastic welcome.

Since being elected in 2008, he had emphasised that he enjoyed electorate work and after becoming the prime minister, he said he would continue as an electorate MP.

Talking to Stuff, he said he would always remain a local MP, and he found representing Remutaka very rewarding.

“I love being a local member of Parliament and I love living in the Hutt Valley ... this is home.”

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is welcomed on to the Ōrongomai Marae in Upper Hutt. It was the first time he had returned to the marae since becoming prime minister.

Having an MP look at an issue for constituents and questioning bodies like councils can make a positive difference, and he said that was satisfying.

Responding to a story about workers at a Wainuiomata foodbank being abused and staff saying the community they serve was growing increasingly angry, Hipkins agreed inequality remained a problem.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff Part of the welcoming party at Ōrongomai Marae.

“Clearly there is growing inequality and issues with drug and alcohol addiction that have built up over generations. All these things are reaching a point where we see them tip over a bit more.”

His day started at Ōrongomai Marae where manager Linda Pahi​ said Hipkins was highly respected and his appointment as PM was welcomed.

”It is absolutely fabulous. The thing is before he became PM, he was already one of us. He is a regular here.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

During Covid he visited the marae despite the enormous pressure he was under, and Pahi said that had really lifted spirits at a difficult time.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said it was special to have a local MP chosen to be prime minister.

”We put the finishing touches on you. We added the class - you are a boy from the Hutt Valley but an Upper Hutt man.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the pupils at Waterloo School he had got into trouble twice when he was a pupil but could not remember why.

Since being elected to Parliament in 2008, Guppy said Hipkins had been engaged in the community and it had always been clear that he was destined to one day be prime minister.

It was the children at Waterloo School who put him under the spotlight. Questions came thick and fast, and inevitably he was asked if he had been naughty and what had he done?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins got an enthusiastic reception at Waterloo School.

Diplomatically, he admitted he had got into serious trouble twice but he could not recall why he had been sent to the principal's office.

With a Budget coming up he surprised the media pack when asked what the biggest obstacle he had overcome in his life.

“I have never been good at maths, which we are establishing on a daily basis.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The hardest question he was asked was about climate change.

After such questions as to his favourite colour and car, and did he own a mansion, one little girl went for a grunty question, asking him for his views on climate change.

Hipkins turned the question on the children asking them what they thought. After telling them it was not about reducing litter or using less plastic, he said reducing emissions would be the focus of his Government.

NIcholas Boyack/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed he intended to remain an electorate MP and serve the people of Upper Hutt, when he spoke at Ōrongomai Marae on Tuesday.

He advised the children to take every opportunity and to always believe they could succeed no matter how tough the challenge.

“If you have the right attitude you can succeed.”

His biggest smile came at the news he was off to get a meat pie.

“We are off to Real Meat Pies, in Whites Line East, we used to play football at Te Whiti Park and would collect a pie on the way home.”