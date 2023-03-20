New Cabinet minister Ginny Andersen promoted to police minister

Lower Hutt MP Ginny Andersen has been given the police portfolio, replacing Stuart Nash.

Ginny Andersen, one of the newest Cabinet ministers, has been promoted to police minister after Stuart Nash resigned amid controversy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced Andersen would become police minister on Monday afternoon, after Nash boasted about calling Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to encourage him to appeal a “very bad” sentence – breaching Cabinet rules.

Andersen, the Hutt South MP, entered Cabinet in February and was the second-lowest ranked minister at the table. For two months she had been minister for digital economy and communications, seniors, and small business.

“She’s very well suited to take up that role,” Hipkins said.

“I think Ginny Andersen will hold her own ... It is a big portfolio and I have confidence in Ginny and her ability to handle it.”

Hipkins said Andersen would start the job immediately.

Ginny Andersen is now police minister.

Andersen has previously been chairperson of the Justice Select Committee, steering through the Government's legislative reform.

Before entering Parliament in 2017, she worked for police for more than a decade as a ministerial advisor, and worked in the Office of Treaty Settlements.

She speaks te reo Māori.