National promises a return to basic economics to tackle cost of living crisis

National party candidate for Christchurch Central Dale Stephens said the cost of living was always mentioned when he knocked on constituents' doors.

Escalating living costs were top of the bill when National party deputy lead Nicola Willis spoke at a public meeting in Christchurch’s Transitional Cathedral.

The mostly full gathering was hosted on Thursday evening by the party's Christchurch Central candidate Dale Stephens, who said the cost of living was mentioned at every door he knocked at while campaigning.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index, released on Wednesday, said that for every consumer who is financially better off now than a year ago, two were worse off, with households expected to come under “significant financial pressure” in coming months.

Willis said New Zealand should have a great future ahead of it.

“We can put this cost of living crisis behind us, we can turn New Zealand's economic situation around,” she said.

Willis said getting on top of the “evil” of inflation would make sure Kiwis who worked hard could get ahead, buy a house, and provide for their families.

Liz McDonald/Stuff National Party deputy leader and finance spokesperson Nicola Willis and Stephens speak about the cost of living crisis during a public meeting at Christchurch's Transitional Cathedral on Thursday evening.

“New Zealand is now spending $1 billion more every week compared with before Labour came to office.

“But we’re not seeing $1b worth of benefit. We’re spending more but getting less in health and education. Spending hasn't gone into the right place.”

She said paying big money to consultants and advisers was the wrong focus, and the Government needed spending discipline.

Improving immigration policies to fix the worker shortage and cutting red tape and business costs would boost New Zealand’s productivity, she added.

She reiterated National’s plan to get back to basic economics and refocus the Reserve Bank on inflation.

Liz McDonald/Stuff Willis drew the biggest applause when she spoke about education.

But it was mention of the party's recently released education policy – pushing for of an hour a day of reading, writing and mathematics for primary school children – that drew the biggest applause.

Questions from the floor ranged from employment and gangs to the supermarket duopoly.

Hagley College student Benjamin Rushton, 17, said after the meeting his main concerns were the cost of living, climate change, education and the safety of marginalised people.

Afterwards, he lined up to ask Willis for reassurance that members of the LGBTQ+ community “would be treated with dignity” by a National government.

Richmond resident Georgie Clark said she liked some of the policies she heard, but wanted to hear something new.

Clark said children needed to be educated with a modern curriculum, and she wanted to hear that the wealthy and churches would be taxed.

“It was quite a generalised boomer perspective in how to change things. There was nothing revolutionary.”