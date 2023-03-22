Government may split proposed four water entity model in Three Waters redraw

The poll reveals how many people say they have a good understanding of co-governance in the context of Three Waters.

A splitting of the Government’s planned public water entities appears to be in the pipeline, as Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty redraws the contentious Three Waters reforms.

McAnulty met with a collection of mayors who have opposed the reforms at the Beehive on Tuesday, as he reconsiders the long-planned, and controversial reform of fresh, waste, and storm water systems across the country.

The minister declined to comment on the conversations as he was “still working through the options”. However, he said his objective was to “strengthen the relationship between councils and the waters services entities”.

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said McAnulty was asking the mayors “how many entities would you support?”

READ MORE:

* Financials may tip balance of support for new Three Waters proposals

* Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty to meet with mayors opposing Three Waters reform

* Government tops up primary sector cyclone fund by $26m



"We're not seeing anything that's come out that would suggest it's a reset, rather than perhaps a tweak.”

Worboys, who has lead a group of councils called Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD), in opposition to the Government’s proposed reforms, said creating more entities would be a challenge as “one size fits none”.

"He's concerned that some councils will get left out, particularly those that need financial assistance. That's quite a low blow from [a] local government point of view, because we work with our neighbours all the time, on all sorts of issues, regionally.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys was among those who met with Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty on Tuesday.

The Government had planned, after years of consultation and policy work, to create four new public water entities that span the country and take control of water assets from councils. Councils would receive a “shareholding” of the new entities.

High-level representative groups would oversee the water entities’ professional boards. The representative groups would be split 50/50 between appointees from the various councils and mana whenua, under the principle of “co-governance” – a particularly controversial aspect of the reform.

Worboys said there was little time in the meeting for discussion about ownership of the entities, or the co-governance model. She wanted McAnulty to tell Prime Minister Chris Hipkins the reconsideration of the policy was being “rushed” and needed to be put on hold, so regions could discuss their needs.

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker, who represented 23 rural councils at the meeting, said she pointed out the difficulty having four water entities would have posed in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle last month.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker during the Cyclone Gabrielle response.

"If we had one entity which was delivering water services from Tairāwhiti all the way down to Nelson, and half of that area was in a civil defence emergency where drinking water, wastewater and storm water systems were compromised, how would we mobilise the resource in the most effective way, when we're all cut off from each other physically?”

She said the meeting covered how regional groups or entity groups could work across the country, as well as issues of ownership, financing, and balance sheet separation. She said she was “heartened” by McAnulty taking an open-minded approach to the rethink.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, another member of C4LD, said it was clear the minister had “some movement” in mind, but it might not be enough to remedy issues of ownership and control held by his group.

- additional reporting Steven Walton