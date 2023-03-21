Watch: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins faces questions after visit to old school

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is spending the day on a tour of some of his local haunts in the Hutt Valley, but it won’t be all fun as he faces media questions during the visit.

During a conference, Hipkins is expected to be asked about British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who has warned him to revoke her visa “at your peril”.

He is also likely to face questions about the perception of a conflict of interest after it emerged his chief of staff, Andrew Kirton, had lobbied the Government to stop work on a container return scheme while working as a lobbyist. The scheme was shelved this month.

READ MORE:

* We tracked down and tasted prime minister Chris Hipkins' favourite pie

* Rain lashes Auckland while the mayor Wayne Brown lashes media

* Chris Hipkins formally sworn in as new prime minister



He will also face questions on the IPCC report which found the Government needed a greater focus on reducing emissions, and whether Peter Winder can stay on as Te Pūkenga chief executive after he warned academic to remain politically neutral – breaking academic freedom.

During his day in the Hutt Valley, Hipkins is visiting a local marae, his old primary school and his favourite pie shop.