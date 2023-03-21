Watch: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins faces questions after visit to old school
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is spending the day on a tour of some of his local haunts in the Hutt Valley, but it won’t be all fun as he faces media questions during the visit.
During a conference, Hipkins is expected to be asked about British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who has warned him to revoke her visa “at your peril”.
He is also likely to face questions about the perception of a conflict of interest after it emerged his chief of staff, Andrew Kirton, had lobbied the Government to stop work on a container return scheme while working as a lobbyist. The scheme was shelved this month.
He will also face questions on the IPCC report which found the Government needed a greater focus on reducing emissions, and whether Peter Winder can stay on as Te Pūkenga chief executive after he warned academic to remain politically neutral – breaking academic freedom.
During his day in the Hutt Valley, Hipkins is visiting a local marae, his old primary school and his favourite pie shop.