Christopher Luxon wants clarity over lobbyist rules, Chris Hipkins won't rule out future changes

PM Chris Hipkins says he’s confident his new chief of staff has left behind his lobbying work.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins isn’t ruling out future changes on lobbying, while National’s Christopher Luxon wants more clarity around the rules and stand-down periods between lobbying and political positions.

It comes after a RNZ investigation found Hipkins’ new chief of staff, Andrew Kirton,​ previously worked for a lobby firm that represented alcohol companies that were critical of an initial container return scheme proposal, then in 2022 voiced concern with the scheme.

Hipkins last week delayed the proposal as part of sweeping changes to focus on “bread and butter” issues, saying the “evidence overseas shows that this does help to reduce waste”.

“However, it’s also estimated to add small additional costs to households, and we don’t want to be imposing those additional costs right at the moment.”

READ MORE:

* Points of order: He's a man few get to see. Christopher Luxon, after hours

* Chris Hipkins lays down gauntlet to Christopher Luxon as Parliament gets cracking

* Andrew Kirton appointed as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins' chief of staff



Anna Whyte/Stuff The Opposition leader was at a Christchurch primary school on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said it was “an absolute coincidence, in terms of the reprioritisation of the container deposit scheme – that was already in train”.

“I'm absolutely confident that Andrew Kirton has left behind all of the lobbying work that he was doing.

“It was one of the conditions of him taking up the job that he had to discharge any remaining obligations that he had before he was able to take up the job, and I'm confident that he did that.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff National’s Christopher Luxon wants more clarity around the rules and stand down periods between lobbying and political positions.

Another policy deferred to next year was one that looked at alcohol advertising in sport, which Hipkins said risked increasing the price for participation in community sport.

On Tuesday, he said the Government “hadn't actually made decisions in terms of what was going to progress and the speed with which different parts of that programme were going to progress, and we now have”.

Questions around a cool-down period between lobbying and working in government were raised last year after former Cabinet Minister Kris Faafoi left Parliament in June and launched a new public relations and lobbying firm in October.

Asked on Tuesday about cool-down periods, Hipkins said he had “never shut the door on those conversations”.

“I'm not going to rule them in, but I'm also wouldn't rule them out either.

“It hasn't been my No 1issue in the last eight weeks, but I wouldn't rule out change in the future.”

Hipkins said there had been various attempts to look at the overall issue of lobbying, including transparency and safeguards.

He said in most cases there had been limitations, with some “things that specifically target lobbying can inadvertently target other people seeking to democratically participate in the process of governing, and we don't want to have a chilling effect on that either”.

If National would regulate lobbying, Luxon said it was “probably a good time to take stock and say ‘look, is there a need for us to get clear on stand down periods and independence?’

“Is there a need for us to get clear on declarations? Other developed democracies have good watchdogs around in regulation around lobbying in general.

“I personally would like us to think about, actually do we need more regulation around lobbyists?”

Luxon wanted clarity on the rules and stand-down periods.

“I think it is the area that we should be exploring.”

The container return scheme was designed to slash the volume of waste going into landfills and boost recycling. The initiative would have given small refunds (of 10-20 cents) to people who returned used containers.