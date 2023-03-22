'Getting the basics right': Grant Robertson on the Budget, jam and what keeps him up at night

“Getting the basics right,” that is how Finance Minister Grant Robertson describes his upcoming May Budget – when not allowed to use his favourite word: balance.

He is in the middle of putting together a Budget that responds to inflation in a tight election race, against a competitive Opposition, backing up from a 2022 Budget that fell flat politically.

“From my perspective, I do need to, you know, sit back and say what resources do we need to provide New Zealanders the services that they expect and deserve and kind of have that as my starting point?”

In a sit-down interview in his seventh floor Beehive office, Grant Robertson nominated cyclone relief and global economic headwinds as the biggest challenges facing the nation. And while Labour has to take a tax policy into the next election, and appears poised to do so, don’t expect anything from the Budget.

READ MORE:

* Election 2023 will be the same issues but through the eye of the cyclone rebuild

* Christopher Luxon's surge reveals inflexible and stale Labour in need of a reset

* The 'You survived two lockdowns and all you got was this inflation T-shirt' political strategy

* Points of Order: There are well-qualified and incisive political commentators, and there is Peter Dunne



Much is up in the air since the change of prime Ministermto Chris Hipkins. Last year Robertson warned that even with inflation driving upwards, a recession this year could require fiscal stimulus – Government spending – of some description to prop up the economy.

“Whether our policy response needs to include significant stimulus is sort of up for grabs,” Robertson said

“I think we'll have to look really carefully at that ... We're in a situation where we're seeing a global economic slowdown, you know, 2023 for the global economy is going to be about half the growth rate of what was expected at the beginning of last year ... there’s no way New Zealand’s immune from that.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson is in the middle of putting together a Budget that responds to inflation.

Robertson presides over a Budget spending upwards of $125 billion per year, about 35% of the economy. The economy is also facing headwinds with the current account balance (gap between what New Zealand earns on exports and spends) at 8.9% of the economy.

Thanks to Covid-19, a budget surplus has not been delivered since 2019, but the books are forecast to tip close to surplus in the coming year and into the black in 2024-25.

But as the year passes and election day moves closer – now only seven months away – the season political operator is sharpening up Labour’s key lines: investment in public services, rejection of a tax cuts race and of, course his favourite word: balance. He doesn’t see bread and butter also getting jam.

“I don’t know if I’d call it jam so much is actually just making sure that we're helping to develop the kind of economy and the kind of society we want for the future.”

“The idea that the only way people can suddenly get income is by cutting their tax, to me is quite a short term view, isn't it? Because what do you keep cutting?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson talks finance with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass.

Robertson was coy on tax changes but said Labour had to take a policy to the next election, and was frustrated at what he calls an inability to have a mature discussion around it.

“There are also a number of different ways of dealing with something like that, right. Changing brackets is one of those, but there are other ways that we can think about that.”

When pressed, Robertson said, in a prosaic manner, “I'm not going to go into all of that, but it's pretty clear that when you look at say the work of the Tax Working Group and others, you can identify different ways in which that can be done.”

But one of things perplexing Robertson and clearly presenting a challenge when putting together the Budget is the inflationary crunch on the Government’s books. Everything is more expensive.

“Inflation is really hard on low and middle income people ... it's also tough on government budgets because we're in the same economy. We're also buying gib board for our houses that we're building. We're also paying people the salaries that we need to pay them to do work for the government.”

“It won't escape anybody in the education sector or health sector and housing, that the cost of everything there has gone up and we have to meet that in each budget.”

This will be a core part of Robertson’s pitch to voters later this year: that stuff costs money, whereas tax cuts are transitory in such straitened times.

“And so when I mentioned before, across those sorts of priorities for the Budget, along with the cost of living and being able to look over the horizon, providing public service at the level that New Zealanders expect and need them is an expensive business,” he said

But the finance minister also points to the cyclone recovery, which while not keeping him up at night, he says is worrying him intensely.

“I am concerned about the rebuilding and recovery from the cyclone. I think, you know, it starts to drift out of the news a little bit maybe - for the people in those communities, it's still very, very much an issue.

“And then more broadly, just what happens in the global economy this year, the geopolitical tensions, the Covid hangovers and the financial sector.”

The usually cheery Robertson is also clearly got his eyes on what could go wrong in 2023.

“We are in for a challenging 2023, as the whole world is and that's what we've got to get through.”

“I'm keeping a very wary eye on this. It's not yet at the point at which I think we're worried but I think anything that contributes to an undermining of the confidence of the financial system would have some form of effect flowing out to New Zealand.”