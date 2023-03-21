New Police Minister Ginny Andersen says 'community safety' will be her focus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The new police minister Ginny Andersen says community safety will be her “single focus” in the job.

Andersen was appointed police minister by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday, after Stuart Nash resigned from the post for boasting about calling Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to encourage him to appeal a “very bad” sentence, breaching Cabinet rules.

“My single focus will be improving community safety. I want New Zealanders to feel safe, and the two areas that I think we can do better on is retail crime and repeat youth offending,” Andersen said, at her first public outing as police minister on Tuesday.

“We need to continue seeing reductions that we’ve seen in retail crime, and I’ll be working closely with police to make sure we continue to do that.”

Andersen, a rookie minister, was first promoted to the Cabinet in February and holds the digital economy and communications, seniors, and small business portfolios. She also worked for police for nearly a decade in civilian roles, including on projects related to gangs and methamphetamine.

“I know it's a big job. I've worked in place for 10 years. I come from a policing family. I know the realities of the frontline, and I'm committed to doing a good job.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Police Minister Ginny Andersen was in the Hutt Valley on Tuesday with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

She said she “put her hand up” to be police minister a long time ago.

“I've always wanted to do police, community safety as a personal patient of mine, and I'm really proud to have his [Hipkin’s] confidence to do this job.”

She said the Government had more to do in assuring retailers of their safety, after a spate of ram raids and high-profile retail crimes.

As small business minister, Andersen has been responsible for the roll-out of a fog cannon subsidy scheme for small retailers, which she said was going “incredibly well” after what the Government acknowledged was a slow start.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ginny Andersen, as minister for small business, sets off a fog cannon.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said new Ministry of Justice data on showed there were “few consequences for serious offending”, as fewer youths were being prosecuted as the rate of victimisations was up.

In response, Andersen said: “It's always important to look at what the underlying causes of crime are, and I know police do a very good job of working with other partner agencies like Oranga Tamariki, to help identify those high-level, repeat offenders and make sure they're getting the support they need”.