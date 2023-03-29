NZ recycling, food waste to get an overhaul

The reforms aim to improve the way New Zealanders deal with waste.

New Zealand is set for an overhaul in the way it deals with waste, with all urban households set to get the same, improved recycling service across the country by 2027.

The changes also mean kerbside food scrap collection will be far more accessible, recycling labelling will be clearer, and the deferred container return scheme could still be introduced on time.

The reforms intend to improve the way New Zealanders deal with waste, as 100,000 tonnes of recyclable materials go to landfill, and 16% of what goes to out to recycle is not recyclable. Food scraps make up on average a third of household rubbish, releasing harmful gases in landfill.

Standardised kerbside recycling in places with more than 1000 people has a timeframe of 2027, and food scrap/green waste collection will be in place 2030. Councils closer to existing green waste processing plants will have collection in place by 2027.

New rules would be needed, with legislation intended to be introduced to Parliament this year – however it was likely it would not pass or come into force until the newly formed government is in place next term.

Deemed not a ‘bread and butter issue’ in its recent policy purge, the Government copped criticism for culling or deferring certain environmental policies, including pushing back a container return scheme which would provide a small refund for bringing back a container.

Minister for the Environment David Parker

Asked how the container return scheme (CRS) would be delayed, given it was only expected to come in 2025, Environment Minister David Parker said the legislation was still intended to be introduced later this year.

It was the final sign-off by Cabinet to whether and when to go ahead with a CRS that was “essentially delayed, even though all the policy works’ been done”.

The issues with the scheme included if glass should be included and how much the deposit should be.

“The liquor industry don't want glass in the scheme,” Parker said. “But it makes common sense to most people to be in, and most overseas schemes include glass.

“The deposit is refundable, but the amount of the deposit affects the effectiveness of the scheme,” he said, adding it could impact the incentive if the deposit was too low.

“Is it 10 or 20 cents? In order to land that decision in the best place, you’re probably best to take that position when you're not in the middle of cost of living pressures.”

Food waste found in recycling materials after being dumped at Recycle South in Invercargill.

In light of the issues, when Parker was asked if theoretically the scheme could still be implemented in 2025, Parker said, “correct”.

Former associate environment minister and Green MP Eugenie Sage said the design work for the container return scheme started last term.

Deferring the scheme “to some unknown time ... was the wrong decision”, she said.

“In the waste space, we are so far behind internationally. We're far too complacent in Aotearoa and the container return scheme was signalling a major change with brand owners, retailers and producers taking responsibility for waste.”

Green MP Eugenie Sage

Southern Landfill waste operations manager Stefan Borowy​ said when he heard about the deferral of the CRS he didn't say anything.

“I was flabbergasted”.

Borowy said it would have been an “absolute game changer... a game changer for the public, for local authorities, and also the beverage container industry”.

“Putting a tariff on every beverage container gives it some value at the end of its life. It would have reduced the amount of tonnage that enters the landfill. More beneficially, those products would then be circulated around the economy rather than just end up in a hole in the ground.

“Councils spend millions on littering as a result of beverage containers just been thrown out into the environment. We’re the ambulance at the bottom of the hill in terms of curbside collections - with a container return scheme, then the onus is on the producer of that beverage container to have a system in place for that container to be repurposed or recycled.”

The Southern Landfill in Wellington has reduced emissions by around 60% with new technologies helping with the dramatic reduction.

Borowy about 15% of what came through recycling was contaminated with “people not putting the right thing in their recycle bin”.

He said it poses a problem for those working in the processing plant.

“If you get a nappy or a bit of fish or something it's not very pleasant for them or a milk bottle that hasn't been rinsed out properly. It also can contaminate the other materials to get recycled and separated out.”

Borowy said having a consistent recycling service helped “everybody to do the right thing”,

“It's a collective. I am very optimistic. If we all do the right thing, then we will minimise waste and we'll get to that zero waste goal.”

Secretary for the Environment and chief executive of Ministry for the Environment James Palmer.

Ministry for the Environment chief executive James Parker said standing up the container return scheme would require a significant amount of work.

He said the legislation had been developed, but they “just need to work out what needs to be done at this stage to lay the foundations for a future scheme at some point, if and when government wishes to produce it”.

Labelling of products

Parker had concerns over potentially misleading or confusing environmental labelling.

“We've already banned some theoretically compostable plastics that can't in practice be composited because the facilities aren't there. In the new waste legislation, we're also giving ourselves a regulation-making power that enables us to take more action on that front.

It is likely to be done alongside Australia, “because so much stuff that is produced in New Zealand is also produced for Australia”.

On confusing labelling of what can be actually recycled or what was ‘compostable’, Sage said there was work done on that last term too.

“There's been a working party, but it just seems to go round and round. So that's all enormously frustrating that we haven't got better labelling.”

Standardised recycling

It was estimated standardisation of recycling would stop about 53,000 tonnes of recyclable materials ending up in landfill and standardised organic collection would stop about 83,000 tonnes of food scraps going to landfill and reduce methane emissions significantly.

By February next year, councils must accept only glass, paper and cardboards, plastic marked with either 1, 2 or 5 and aluminium and steel cans.

Standardising recycling by 2027 intended to remove confusion for households.

Waste strategy

The government would be releasing its long-term waste strategy, which commits New Zealand to becoming a low-waste, circular economy by 2050, after working on the plan since 2021.

It was split into three phases, with the first looking to reduce waste emissions and improve recycling over the next five years.