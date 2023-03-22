NZ should better support Solomon Island as China steps up, MPs say

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Solomons Islands foreign minister Jeremiah Manele speak after their bi-lateral meeting at Parliament on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

New Zealand needs to better support the Solomon Island as China steps in to meet the struggling country’s needs, MPs who visited the Pacific nation say.

Three MPs who are members of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Trade select committee – Labour MPs Jenny Salesa and Dan Rosewarne, and National MP Gerry Brownlee – spent four days in Honiara, Solomon Islands last week, ostensibly to investigate the handling of illegal and unregulated fishing in the Pacific.

But the trip, and a meeting with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, also gave insight into why Solomon Islands chose to align itself with China in 2021, by signing a security pact that alarmed officials in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

“Solomon Islands isn’t suddenly going to become little China,” said Brownlee, National’s foreign affairs spokesperson.

“They've made decisions that are going to get the best deal for their people to try and improve their lot.”

Sogavare signed the security pact with China in the aftermath of rioting in the country in late-2021. The unrest, which New Zealand responded to by sending Defence Force and police personnel, was sparked by reasons including economic issues and the government’s decision to diplomatically recognise China instead of Taiwan in 2019.

The pact was seen as opening the door for a Chinese military presence in the Pacific.

"We shouldn't be had any doubt that you know that it's an opportunity for China to have a stronger foothold inside the Pacific, and that's that's just something that we have to deal with,” Brownlee said.

DAN ROSEWARNE/FACEBOOK MPs Dan Rosewarne, Gerry Brownlee, and Jenny Salesa met with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare when on a trip to the country's capital, Honiara, in March 2023.

He said the Solomon Islands has “real challenges”: an official population of 707,000, an unofficial population closer to a million people, a high birth rate, and a low GDP per capita of USD$2300.

“What that means is that they’re a country that is struggling, in a way, to lift the fortunes of their people.

“When you get the prospect of a country like China coming in ... it's pretty compelling”.

Brownlee said New Zealand needed to offer Solomon Islands more work and education opportunities, by expanding the recognised seasonal employer (RSE) scheme and collaborating with the Solomon Islands’ university to continue to educate its leaders.

“There’s a huge pool of labour available.

“We get about 600 [RSE workers a year] at the moment and, you know, that has a hugely positive effect for both countries. So it seems to me it's a good way of assisting.”

Rosewarne, a former soldier who served as the long-running Solomon Islands peacekeeping mission in 2008, said the average Solomon Islander was “well tuned to the external forces at play in the country”.

"What I don't want, as a result of all this, is the people of the Solomon Islands become pawns in a wider geopolitical game of chess, and part of that is giving the space for the people of the Solomon Islands to shape their own future.”

Craig Ruttle/AP Manasseh Sogavare, Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, addresses the United Nations General Assembly, in 2017.

He said Sogavare saw the security deal with China as “diversifying” the country's security partnerships in hope of preventing a repeat of the riots.

“From my own experience, riots in Honiara nearly always have some kind of political catalyst that quickly descend into rampant looting. It's never a rational or chaotic, it's always at a moment of key political transition.

"Even though it's calm now, it could have the potential to change quickly. So I think that's why Sogavare is in the position that he's in, he wants to hedge his security partnership.

“And New Zealand, and Australia, and the US are working to kind of say, 'Hey, there is an alternative and won't come at the expense of your sovereignty’.”

He said, given the positive response to the RSE scheme, there was potential to increase the number of workers coming from Solomon Islands, particularly to help the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.