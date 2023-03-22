Live: Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson says 'high-risk' areas to be designated in coming month

The Government will in the coming month decide which areas devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle will be deemed “high-risk” and possibly not rebuilt on, Grant Robertson says.

The cyclone recovery minister visited Omahu Marae in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, more than a month after Cyclone Gabrielle swept across the region, causing extensive flooding damage.

Robertson is due to speak to reporters at 3pm. The press conference will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

In a statement, Robertson said the Government’s cyclone recovery taskforce was working with insurance comapnies to determine the “high-risk areas” and “what this means for re-building” in the coming week.

“We are making good progress, with the insurance sector agreeing to provide the taskforce with a consolidated view of the areas they have identified as high-risk within the next week. This will then be overlaid with the risk assessments that local councils are carrying out,” Robertson said.

This information will then be provided to Cabinet in the coming three weeks, he said, at which point minister will decide how to proceed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson will be in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

“We are acutely aware of people’s need for certainty, so it is important we make the right decisions, not the fastest and easiest ones.

”It’s worth noting that after the Canterbury earthquakes it was four months before decisions were taken on the future of affected areas. We want to move quicker than that, but it gives an indication of some of the challenges to making decisions.”

Robertson said the assessment would differ depending on the region – whether it be the silt covered orchards of Hawke’s Bay or the flooded residential houses in Auckland.

“We also understand that views within a community about the future are not always the same. Some people want to be able [to] rebuild straight away, others are wary about future threats and the resilience of infrastructure.”

He said having a red or yellow sticker on a property did not mean it would be deemed high-risk or unable to be rebuilt on, as the sticker was about immediate risk, “not future risk of flooding or viability of the land.”

Managed retreat, or the red zoning, of an area was a possible outcome of high-risk assessments, he said, but there were also other possibility including building or improving stopbanks, and changing structures or their locations.