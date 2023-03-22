PM says work ongoing to get people back in homes faster after floods

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits a stretch of the Maitai River in Nelson where gravel is being removed and the riverbanks shored up, on a visit of the city on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says extreme weather in the North Island won’t affect any support the government could give to the Nelson City Council to fix nearly $60m of damage from last August’s extreme rain event.

On a visit to Nelson on Wednesday, Hipkins wouldn’t put a figure on any support, but said events like Cyclone Gabrielle that caused devastation in the North Islandwouldn’t impact on the government’s ability to help Nelson with its infrastructure repairs.

“We’ve got to deal with each community based on what’s happened in that community.

“We have to acknowledge there’s more of it [in the North Island], but that means that there’s probably going to be a bigger level of support required from government, rather than just re-carving the same level of support across a greater number of areas.”

Breakfast It comes as the PM's "bread and butter" policy purge saw several climate initiatives culled.

Extreme rainfall in Nelson in August brought down more than 550 slips across the city and saw the Maitai River burst its banks, causing 1200 people to be evacuated.

Last month, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said repairs to council assets would cost around $56m, and up to six years to fix – with ratepayers expected to cover around $25m of the cost.

Hipkins said the government was in a “really sound financial position to be able to support communities” through the recent weather events, coming through Covid-19 with “some of the lowest levels of government debt in the world“.

“We’ve got options for how we pay for it, clearly borrowing is one of those options.”

Around 30 homes were uninhabitable in Nelson six months after the extreme rainfall, with some owners of red and yellow stickered homes expecting that to last many more months, as they dealt with geotechnical assessments of their properties.

Hipkins said the “geotechnical space” was “one where we are seeing a lot of pressure”.

Speaking to media along an area of the Maitai River where gravel was being removed, he said there were “no quick fixes” to some of the issues people were grappling with, including practical issues which took time.

The Government was continuing to work with the insurance sector and EQC to see what it could do to speed up the process, he said.

Hipkins’ visit to Nelson – his first since becoming Prime Minister – was a good opportunity to reflect on lessons learned that could be applied to recovery efforts elsewhere, he said.

The prime minister visited residents of homes on Moana Avenue in the Tahunanui slump – a 26 hectare area of hillside above Rocks Road, prone to slipping - after getting an update from council staff on the recovery.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visits a remediation site by the Maitai River with Nelson City Council staff during a visit to Nelson on Wednesday.

Homes needed to be built taking natural hazards, like the potential for flooding or land subsidence, into account, he said later.

“There may be some areas where we need to make some tough decisions about saying either we’re not going to develop further those areas, or even potentially we may retreat from some of those areas.

“We need to have a very clear process around how we do that ... and it needs to be fair across the country.”

At a Q&A hosted by Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce at Beachside Conference and Events Centre in Tāhunanui, attended by more than 100 people, Hipkins fielded questions on issues ranging from Three Waters, to reform in the health and vocational education sectors.

His visit finished with a trip to Te Pukenga, NMIT in Richmond, where he toured four Kainga Ora houses built by NMIT students.