Majority of young people experience coercive control in relationships: survey

The majority of teenagers and young adults in an online survey have experienced incidents of coercive controlling behaviour in a relationship.

Worrying new data shows the majority of teenagers and young adults have experienced incidents of coercive controlling behaviour in a relationship, a pattern of behaviours highly correlated with domestic harm and even homicide.

The data from an online survey conducted by Kantar, the first of its kind, showed nine out of 10 people aged 16 to 24 reported harmful behaviour in a relationship. This ranged from incidents such as being humiliated in front of others, isolated from friends or family, being fearful of making their partner angry, to “physical” arguments.

When the relationship ended, they reported harmful behaviour ranging from depression and anxiety, to excessive drinking and drug use, while 7% reported stalking and 3% experienced revenge porn.

“There is quite range, none of which is positive or healthy,” Associate Social Development Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“A lot of it is playing out on social media, over 1200 of them told us they need additional support.”

The data underpins a new Government campaign, Love Better, which offers text, phone or email support through Youthline for young people going through a relationship breakup.

Radhakrishnan said there was a shortage of domestic violence prevention initiatives focused on young people, which the campaign would go towards filling. It was part of broader efforts to wipe out family and sexual violence in a generation with the national action plan Te Aorerekura.

One in three New Zealand women has experienced physical, sexual or coercive violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime, the highest rate in the OECD.

”We have taken a concerted effort to turn it around. We know we need things that are innovative to break this cycle,” she said.

Radhakrishnan, who worked at women’s charity Shakti which serves migrant and refugee communities, before entering politics, said domestic violence is an “absolute scourge” on New Zealand.

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said the campaign sat alongside work to help young people form healthy boundaries and attitudes to relationships, including refreshing the school curriculum to strengthen the focus on teaching and learning about healthy relationships.

“We have cross-agency support and ministers taking collective action to identify opportunities for minimising harm, improving the safety of responses and strengthening violence prevention and intervention,” she said.

Te Aorerekura and the initial action plan were first launched in December 2021 and was New Zealand’s first national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Rape Crisis – 0800 88 33 00 (will direct you to a nearby centre). Follow link for information on local helplines.

Victim Support – 0800 842 846 (24-hour service).

The Harbour – online support and information for those affected by harmful sexual behaviour.

Male Survivors Aotearoa (for men) – follow link for regional helplines.

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email: talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Samaritans – 0800 726 666.

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

An online survey of 782 16-24 year olds was conducted from May 13 to July 24, 2022. This included disproportionately higher numbers of Māori respondents (n=183) and Pasifika respondents (n=166) to enable robust analyses of these groups. Quotas were set on age, gender and ethnicity, and the data were post-weighted by age within gender and ethnicity to reflect population statistics for the 16-24 year age group. The maximum margin of error associated with the total sample size of 782 is +/-3.9%*.