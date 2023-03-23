New Police Minister Ginny Andersen wants to take political 'heat' out of law and order

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and new Police Minister Ginny Andersen speak to reporters after visiting Hipkins' primary school in the Hutt Valley, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Ginny Andersen wants to take the “heat” out of law and order politics.

Andersen was appointed police minister by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Monday, and has spent the days since schooling up on police work across the country. Speaking from Christchurch’s justice precinct on Wednesday afternoon, she said the welcome she received felt familiar.

“I loved my 10 years working in police, because you really felt that you were part of the family, and you are treated like that ... It’s that same feeling.”

Andersen, a rookie minister, was given the job this week after Stuart Nash resigned for boasting about calling Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to encourage him to appeal a “very bad” sentence, breaching Cabinet rules.

But she doesn’t come into the portfolio uninitiated. Andersen worked for nearly a decade in policy roles at police, her husband, Geoff, was a cop for 25 years, and she headed the Justice Select Committee, pushing through Labour’s legislative changes for gang crackdowns and arms control.

And unlike some ministers – who were signalling they had little interest in the portfolio last week – she said she had long made her interest in the police job obvious.

"The way I kind of see it is I did 15 years of doing my time as a public servant and learning how that works, getting into the detail of policy and legislation, and then I've done five years as a politician, so learning the ropes of how politics work. I see this role was getting really to put together both those things and do those at the same time.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen during a visit to Hipkins’ old primary school in Lower Hutt on Tuesday. It was Andersen’s first outing as police minister.

Andersen had worked within Parliament as a political adviser before becoming a public servant, and didn’t believe she was “tough enough” to be a politician. She said working in government agencies for nearly a decade under a National government changed that.

But this doesn’t mean she will be a “tough on crime” minister in order to battle National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell’s attack that Labour is “soft on crime”. Nor does she expect to continue Nash’s chest-beating approach. She said she was yet to speak to Nash, as Parliament was not sitting this week.

"I'm not buying into a 'soft on crime, tough on crime' kind of breakdown ... It sort of distracts from some of the real issues,” she said.

“I'm quite focused on trying to take some of that political heat out, because I think New Zealanders want to live in a country that is safer. I don't think we achieve that by just kicking the same political football back and forward about tough or soft.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell has been scathing on Labour’s claimed “soft on crime” approach.

Not that Labour hasn’t tried to shore up its tough-on-crime credentials. As retail crime and youth offenders have rammed their way into the political discussion, and police crime data has trended the wrong way for the Government, Hipkins has been behind an effort to crack down on gangs through measures including expanding search powers.

Andersen has talked of retail crime, youth offending, and organised crime being her top priorities when it came to her singular focus: community safety.

“Backing cops is really important to me.”

Under Labour, a firearm prohibition orders bill has been passed into law. Another bill under Labour will reverse the onus of proof for assets police allege, but can’t prove, were obtained through crime. Andersen said the National Party only talked of passing such legislation when in Government – she worked on firearms prohibition orders as a policy adviser.

Yet National continues to hammer Labour on law and order. National Party leader Christopher Luxon, in a speech on Thursday, said he would not accept “violent crime being up by 33%, a 56% increase in gang membership, and a ramraid every 10 hours”.

Andersen said the most recent data released from the Ministry of Justice showed a return to “pre-Covid levels”.

She said she’s also seen in her Hutt South electorate that young people have not returned to school at the rate she would like – “that's been part of the problem that we've seen have some increased youth activity”.

Underneath it all are the more complex issues, the “harder nut to crack”, when it comes to reducing crime and recidivism, problems such as mental health crises and family harm – which Andersen said were taking up lots of police time.

“In the police cells here, they have a mental health nurse and a doctor ... that's great to see that happening. It's happening far better than we've had it before.”