Chris Hipkins on roll with prime ministerial pastry preferences

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins receives a sausage roll after speaking at a Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce lunch event during a visit to Nelson.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins love of sausage rolls and pies could make for a taxing election campaign, at least on his waistline, if his hosts follow a Nelson caterer’s example.

Hipkins was presented with the sausage roll at the end of a question and answer session hosted by Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

After fielding questions ranging from Three Waters to health reform at the event, attended by more than 100 people, caterer Carol Shirley brought out the sausage roll.

Shirley, from Beachside Conference and Events Gourmet Catering, prepared it after finding out the PM was visiting.

“We heard he was a sausage roll connoisseur, so we thought we’d let him try one of ours.”

Asked by Stuff how he rated it, Hipkins said it was “very, very good, thank you”.

“One of the better ones I’ve had.

“It’s been all about pastry this week, had pies yesterday, sausage rolls today.”

Hipkins pastry preferences were first aired on Stuff’s Newsable podcast this month, and this week in Lower Hutt he

Hipkins finished his Nelson trip with a visit to Te Pūkenga, NMIT in Richmond, where he toured four Kainga Ora houses built by NMIT students.

Baxter Button, 9, asked him about what he wanted to be when he was growing up.

“When I was about your age, I think I wanted to be a vet, then I wanted to be an electrician. I never really made up my mind about what I wanted to be, and I ended up doing this.”

The prime minister then asked Button what he wanted to be.

“A soccer player,” Button told him.

“You reckon you’d be pretty good?” Hipkins asked.

Button, in a Lionel Messi Barcelona shirt, nodded his head.