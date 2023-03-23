A New Zealand embassy in Kyiv? Former defence minister Ron Mark thinks so

Kane Te Tai had been fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

After three Kiwi deaths on Ukraine’s frontline, former defence minister Ron Mark says it’s time New Zealand opens an embassy in Kyiv.

New Zealander Kane Te Tai, a former defence force soldier, reportedly died fighting for Ukraine this week.

Te Tai, whose death has been confirmed by a Ukrainian official but not by New Zealand, would be the third known Kiwi death on the frontline since war broke out in February 2022, after aid worker Andrew Bagshaw and soldier Dominic Abelen.

“It's time to stop pussyfooting around. The Government has made very clear its abhorrence of the Putin regime and what they're doing,” Mark said.

“Right now, on the back of three brave New Zealanders paying the price, it is time that we just take that next step and say, ‘Not only do we say we stand with Ukraine, we are going to demonstrate our commitment to you, and we’ll open an embassy’.”

New Zealand's ability to assist its citizens in Ukraine is limited as the Government has no diplomatic presence in the country. Assistance is provided from the New Zealand embassy in Warsaw, Poland.

Mark, who met Te Tai while doing humanitarian work in Ukraine, said an embassy would help New Zealand with the rebuilding of Ukraine in areas it had experience: restoring agricultural land and de-mining.

Supplied Former Defence Minister Ron Mark meets with Ukraine deputy Defence Minister Denys Sharapov.

Flying the New Zealand flag in Kyiv would also send a “very loud, clear message”.

“That would be the greatest honour and tribute we could pay for those who have paid the price.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said opening an embassy in Kyiv “wasn’t on the agenda at the moment”.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said it was “something to consider”.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied Kane Te Tai was a former Kiwi soldier who fought for Ukrainian military intelligence.

“The bigger issue ... post the war is actually the reconstruction of Ukraine, and how New Zealand partners with other countries and maybe supporting that reconstruction.”

National's foreign policy spokesperson, Gerry Brownlee, said New Zealand should be looking at opening an embassy, or at least having a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

“If you look at the reasons that the Government currently has for maintaining an ambassador and embassy in Moscow, then you would say that those same conditions apply to the Ukraine,” he said.

“If maintaining dialogue is so important with Russia, how can it not be important with Ukraine?”