Government's child poverty reduction plan stalls

The Government's efforts to pull more children out of poverty have stagnated, the latest Stats NZ data shows.

However, how the sharpened cost of living has hit the nation's poorest families has yet to be measured, nor are the effects on children living in emergency housing or in cars.

Stats NZ has used nine measures to analyse child poverty every year since Jacinda Ardern's government in 2018 passed the Child Poverty Reduction Act.

Most of the measures assess household incomes, and whether families go without items many would consider essential because of the cost.

The measures show child poverty has been tracking down when compared to 2018, but mostly plateaued in the year ending June 2022 when compared to the previous year.

“Compared to the baseline year, the year ended June 2018, eight of the nine poverty measures have had statistically significant decreases,” Sean Broughton, Stats NZ general manager social and population insights.

123RF.COM/Stuff Child poverty hasn’t moved, the latest data from Stats NZ shows.

Thursday's data set came from interviews conducted from July 2021 to June 2022, and some of it related to income from 2020, so it doesn't capture the high inflation and escalated costs for everyday items which took hold late last year.Its sample size was also reduced from 20,000 to just over 8900 households.

It showed 1 in 5 Maori children were living in material hardship, which meant their household went without six items Stats NZ considers essential, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, putting off doctor's visits, and being unable to pay for utilities. For the total population, this was 1 in 10.

Poverty rates for disabled children also haven't changed in the last year, although disabled children are more likely than non-disabled children to be in material hardship and more than likely to live in a low income household.