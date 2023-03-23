Watch live: Christopher Luxon on National's new plan for primary school curriculum

Christopher Luxon’s speech and a media conference will be streamed live on Stuff from midday.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is set to deliver a speech today on the primary school education curriculum.

National has been critical of New Zealand’s decline in literacy and reading standards compared to internal peers, and it is a policy area Luxon has taken a good deal of personal interest in.

The new policy, which is called “Teaching the Basics Brilliantly” will focus on the way that maths, literacy and science are being taught in primary schools.

READ MORE:

* National wants classes to get 'back to basics'. What does that mean?

* National party will 'rewrite' New Zealand's school curriculum, if elected

* The pressure's on, but neither Labour or National will commit to free childcare

* National 'whinge and moan', says PM, Hipkins 'rather disingenuous', says Luxon



Luxon has also said that the new policy would not be aimed at returning to old-fashioned teaching methods, but giving teachers what they needed to teach the basic well.

“What we're seeing is amazing teachers, who really think about the ways to engage those students and hold their interest,” Luxon said during a visit to Dawson Primary School on Wednesday.

LAWRENCE SMITH National leader Christopher Luxon pays a visit to Dawson Primary School in Otara, Auckland.

Luxon will be giving the speech in the Hutt Valley. He will be addressing a Chamber of Commerce audience because, as it is understood, one of the key things National Party MPs are consistently told by businesses is that they are worried by the quality of students being produced by New Zealand’s education system.