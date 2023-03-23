Watch live: National Party school policy focuses on daily hourly sessions for maths, reading and writing

The National Party has launched the first part of its election-year education policy, promising that if the party wins power in October, year zero to eight students must get an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths.

Its policy also called for regular assessment, with two tests each year for years 3 to 8, to assess progress in reading, writing, maths and science. National leader Christopher Luxon said he would set a goal for 80% of all children to meet the standards for literacy and numeracy by the time they enter high school.

In addition, teachers will get more resources, and teacher registration fees will be scrapped to encourage more people into the profession.

While Luxon may have ridden the polls on the cost-of-living, education has been a key focus for the National leader who, along with National, is convinced that falling education standards are one of the biggest challenges facing the country.

READ MORE:

* National wants classes to get 'back to basics'. What does that mean?

* National party will 'rewrite' New Zealand's school curriculum, if elected

* The pressure's on, but neither Labour or National will commit to free childcare

* National 'whinge and moan', says PM, Hipkins 'rather disingenuous', says Luxon



Luxon lashed successive governments for what he called “a serious systemic failure in schooling” that has been the result of “running a failed experiment in which the importance of knowledge and skills have been diminished and replaced by concepts like ‘competencies’.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon reveals the National Party’s ‘Teaching the Basics Brilliantly’ policy in Hutt Valley.

“A recent pilot of an NCEA reading, writing and maths assessment revealed that two-thirds of secondary school students failed to reach the minimum level the OECD says is necessary to succeed in further learning, life, and work. Two-thirds,” Luxon said in his speech delivered to the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce, prior to visiting Silverstream Primary School.

“Worse, the school system's ineffectiveness is most pronounced in low-income areas, with just two per cent of Decile One high school students able to pass a basic writing test, and just 10 per cent passing maths.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Christopher Luxon reveals the National Party's education policy for primary and intermediate schools.

Politically, the policy is also a direct attack on the competence of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins who until January had been education minister since 2017.

National’s plan - and at this stage it is just the plan for primary schools - is to institute a new curriculum and requirement of teachers to teach maths, reading and writing each day.

“We’ll require all primary and intermediate schools to provide at least an hour of reading, an hour of writing and an hour of maths, on average, every day,” Luxon said

“Children need the time to acquire knowledge, practice skills and master the basics so they stay with them for life.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Luxon says children need time to acquire knowledge, practice skills and master the basics.

The overall thrust of the policy is a general view that there aren’t enough hard facts or a sufficient base of knowledge being taught in New Zealand schools at present.

National has also promised to be more prescriptive of what students are taught each year, rather than over a three-year period, which Luxon argued is holding students back.

“Kids in England and Australia start learning addition and subtraction at Year 1. New Zealand children can start learning addition and subtraction any time between Year 2 and Year 5.”

“The curriculum’s woolliness means teachers are spending their weekends and evenings trying to figure out what they are supposed to be teaching. They should not have to do that. It should be clear.”

“So, National will get rid of the three-year bands, replacing them with explicit expectations of achievement and knowledge dissemination for each year group.”

Luxon also outlined a new approach to testing which will see twice-yearly assessments for students from years three to eight, saying that the system is “flying almost completely blind” on student progress until children get to NCEA at high school.

“We’ll require standardised robust assessment at least twice a year in reading, writing and maths from Year 3 to Year 8, to check on each child’s progress. Detailed results will be reported to parents.

The National leader was careful not to blame teachers for the malaise he described, instead blaming a “systemic teacher training failure.”

He also has pitched to teachers, promising to abolish teacher registration fees and create a new centralised resource hub to help teachers to teach.

LAWRENCE SMITH National leader Christopher Luxon made a visit to Dawson Primary School in Otara, Auckland, on Wednesday.

“I want you to do what you do best, which is to teach in engaging ways so that children learn. National does not want you spending your weekends re-inventing the curriculum and devising teaching materials.

“In addition to teaching, you have become the frontline response to complex social, educational, housing and wellbeing challenges.”